

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $63.73 million, or $0.36 per share. This was down from $75.76 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $960.43 million. This was up from $940.61 million last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $63.73 Mln. vs. $75.76 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $960.43 Mln vs. $940.61 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.44



