Dallas operations to be led by company's newly appointed Global Head of Consulting, David Rombough

Adding to its recent expansions into Latin America and India, Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation, announced today its new Global Consulting Hub in Dallas. The Dallas office, to be run by David Rombough, a recognized leader in enterprise transformation, will serve as both a consulting hub and delivery center. The Hub will further enhance Symphony's ability to support clients throughout the Americas by offering the end-to-end support they need to digitally transform their enterprises, and ultimately win in today's fast-changing, highly competitive business landscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005210/en/

David Rombough, Symphony Ventures' Global Head of Consulting (Photo: Business Wire)

Rombough, who most recently served as Digital Transformation Practice Leader at The Hackett Group, is a highly sought-after expert at helping global enterprises transform through the adoption of new technologies. With roots in big brand consulting he previously held partner roles at Accenture and EY Rombough brings unmatched experience helping clients optimize cost structures, develop new delivery models, improve customer experience and beat out the competition. As Symphony's new global head of consulting, Rombough aims to establish the gold standard for differentiated client experiences.

"The Symphony team has a rich heritage designing and applying modern ways of working, as well as the proven experience and assets to effectively implement future-proof automation solutions," said Rombough. "I've long been impressed by their approach to automation consulting and implementation, and I'm thrilled to be part of the team."

Through its best-of-breed consulting and deep implementation experience, Symphony's Consulting Hub will further help clients:

identify where automation will drive the greatest value

design solutions that optimize processes

enable organizations to work in concert with automation

Rombough will be focused on building the company's global team of consultants and implementation specialists geared towards delivering superior business value beyond traditional cost reduction and capacity release. In the Dallas office alone, he plans to add at least 30 new experts in the next 12 months.

"As home to several leading universities and top-notch enterprises, Dallas is one of the most vibrant economic markets," continued Rombough. "We are eager to tap into its unique talent pool to build a world-class team of specialists."

The Dallas office represents Symphony's eighth office worldwide and third in the United States. As interest in RPA and Intelligent Automation among enterprises continues to soar, demand for Symphony's consulting and implementation services has never been higher. The company has tripled its customer roster in 2017 and grown its team by more than 170 percent in the past year.

"There has never been a more exciting time in the history of the RPA and Intelligent Automation market," said David Poole, co-founder and chief executive officer, Symphony Ventures. "Worldwide, businesses are desperate to take full advantage of the latest automation solutions. And in the Americas, we're seeing more demand for our consulting and implementation services than ever before. In addition, new tax laws may unleash the ability to further invest in digital operations; 2018 will be a 'digitize or die' year for enterprises. David Rombough, with his rich background driving organizational transformation for global enterprise clients, is the perfect person to lead our global consulting practice, as well as our team in Dallas. We could not be more delighted to have him on board."

For more information on Symphony's services, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com/. If you're interested in joining the team, check out the company's careers page.

About Symphony Ventures

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation and other inspired delivery models to help enterprise clients digitize operations. Symphony has clients in more than 21 countries in every major industry and works with leading software providers including Blue Prism, Celaton, Decisions.com, eNate, Kryon Systems, NICE Systems and UiPath. In response to changing market trends, the company continues to expand its digital ecosystem of tools to offer expanded solutions for clients. Symphony has headquarters in London and offices in the U.S., Poland, Latin America and India. Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) provider by Everest Group, a Cool Vendor by Gartner and received the 2017 Blue Prism Partner Award for Best Practice and Implementation. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com and follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture or LinkedIn as Symphony Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005210/en/

Contacts:

Symphony Ventures

Version 2.0 Communications

Kristen Leathers, 1-617-426-2222

kleathers@v2comms.com