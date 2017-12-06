Future of the German Defense Industry to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Future of the German Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Future of the German Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the German defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope

Germany , a major economic power in Europe , has outlined plans to increase its defense expenditure over the forecast period in an attempt to strengthen the combat readiness of the country's armed forces. The German Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been accused of operating a less efficient military base with an arsenal of outdated equipment. German defense expenditure is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.0% over 2018-2022, compared to a CAGR of 2.8% over 2013-2017.

, a major economic power in , has outlined plans to increase its defense expenditure over the forecast period in an attempt to strengthen the combat readiness of the country's armed forces. The German Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been accused of operating a less efficient military base with an arsenal of outdated equipment. German defense expenditure is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.0% over 2018-2022, compared to a CAGR of 2.8% over 2013-2017. Capital expenditure's share of Germany's total defense budget increased from 26.0% in 2013 to 30.7% in 2017. Over the forecast period, capital expenditure's average share is expected to be 31.2%, while the remaining 68.8% will be directed towards revenue expenditure.

total defense budget increased from 26.0% in 2013 to 30.7% in 2017. Over the forecast period, capital expenditure's average share is expected to be 31.2%, while the remaining 68.8% will be directed towards revenue expenditure. The MoD is expected to invest in Military-IT Networking, Frigates, Transport Aircraft and Multi-role Aircraft among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About the Author

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine & Strategy

3.1.3. Military Fleet Size

3.1.4. Procurement Programs

3.1.5. Social, Political and Economic Environment and Support for Defense Projects

3.1.6. Political and Strategic Alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Germany's defense expenditure is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% over 2018-2022

3.2.2. Maintenance of the country's armed forces and peacekeeping operations to drive defense expenditure over the forecast period

3.2.3. German defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP expected to decrease

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Germany to allocate a higher share towards revenue expenditure than capital expenditure over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure to increase at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure is expected to increase significantly between 2018-2022

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. German homeland security expenditure is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period

3.4.2. Counter terrorism and cyber security to drive homeland security expenditure

3.4.3. Germany falls under moderately affected on the Terrorism Index

3.4.4. Germany has a terrorism index score of 4.3

3.4.5. Germany faces a moderate threat from foreign terrorist organizations

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. German defense budget expected to increase over the forecast period

3.5.2. Germany's defense expenditure is expected to be one of the top among European countries

3.5.3. Germany allocates a lower share of GDP for defense compared to other European countries

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

3.6.1. Military IT- Networking

3.6.2. Frigates

3.6.3. Transport Aircraft

3.6.4. Multi-role Aircraft

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports are expected to remain steady during the forecast period

4.1.2. Germany sourced most of its arms imports from the US

4.1.3. Missiles and sensors dominate military hardware imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Arms exports recovered over 2014-2016 after a decrease in 2012 and 2013

4.2.2. The US and Israel are Germany's biggest arms importers

4.2.3. Naval vessels and armored vehicles are the main exported defense products

5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Bargaining Power of Supplier: Low

5.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyer: High

5.1.3. Barrier to Entry: Low

5.1.4. Intensity of Rivalry: Low

5.1.5. Threat of Substitution: Low

6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. Investment policy promotes 100% FDI in the defense industry

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budget Process

6.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

6.2.3. Foreign defense OEMs form large conglomerates to enter the market

6.2.4. Foreign OEMs establish subsidiaries or form JVs to enter the industry

6.3. Key Challenges

6.3.1. Project delays deter defense industry growth

6.3.2. German arms exports to large defense markets outside the EU are minimal

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

9. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Airbus Group

Airbus Helicopters

Diehl Stiftung

ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik (ESG)

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug

Heckler & Koch GmbH (HK)

MAN Truck & Bus AG

MBDA

Rheinmetall

Thales Deutschland

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/flgvdz/future_of_the





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716