Global Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market 2017-2025 - Government Vehicle Safety Mandates to Tighten During the Forecast Period

The "Global Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automatic emergency braking system market is expected to witness a growth of 8.5% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025.

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems incorporated in vehicles sense a looming forward crash with another car in time to evade or mitigate the crash. The automatic emergency braking systems alert the driver to take remedial action in order to avoid the crash. In case the driver's response is not quick or sufficient to avert the crash, the automatic emergency braking system automatically apply the brakes to aid in avoiding or limiting the severity of a crash.

The introduction of electronics into automatic braking system has made the conventional braking systems safer, stable, and cost effective over a long term. Features such as dynamic brake support and crash imminent braking are incorporated in automotive braking system, making them more reliable and safer. Thus, the advancements in technologies have significantly reduced the risk of severe accidents by offering benefits in terms of better traction control and grip on application of brakes, thereby improving their adoption and benefiting the overall automotive industry.

However, the adoption of automatic emergency braking system technology in automotives faces several challenges. High upfront cost of safety technology packages has somewhat inhibited widespread adoption of advanced automotive braking systems. The higher cost of the state-of-the-art braking technologies as compared to conventional braking systems is observed as one of the challenges to the market growth. High cost involved makes it difficult for small-scale automotive manufacturers to invest in these systems and gain reasonable profits. The inclusion of this safety technology also augments the price of vehicle. However, the government regulations and safety directives promoting vehicle safety are ultimately expected to mandate all automotive manufacturers to integrate automatic automotive braking systems in their vehicles, thereby subduing the impact of this challenge.



Key Trends & Future Outlook:

Strong automobile production post economic recession

Availability of private financing and consequent rise in the car-ownership, especially in emerging economies is supporting demand for automatic emergency braking systems

Government vehicle safety mandates to tighten during the forecast period

Technological advancements making way for efficient, quick, and reliable braking systems suitable to be used even in hostile environmental conditions

Rising average vehicle life to trigger replacement demand

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Analysis



4. Global Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Revenue, By Product Type, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



5. Global Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Revenue, By Application, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



6. Global Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Revenue, By Technology, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



7. North America Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of World Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles



Audi AG

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz)

Volvo AB

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Autoliv Inc.

Mobileye NV



