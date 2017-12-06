Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2017) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) ("Bell" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on December 5, 2017, the Company began coring on the second round of 2017 drilling at its Kabba porphyry copper project near Kingman, AZ.

As previously announced on September 26, the 2017 Kabba drilling budget allocated by the Optionee was utilized to complete 5 drillholes between July and September of 2017. All holes intercepted oxidized and leached capping in Laramide-age porphyritic intrusive rocks, several showing limited concentrations of chalcocite & chalcopyrite. Assays for these holes are still pending.

Ongoing analysis of this drill program has led the Optionee to return to Kabba for further drilling prior to the end of 2017. To that effect, two new drill sites were permitted in early November.

TSX Venture Tier 2 Listing

Bell Copper has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that it has qualified for graduation from NEX to Tier 2 of the Exchange. The Company has met all the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company and effective on opening, Wednesday, December 6, 2017, the Company's listing will be transferred from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification changed from NEX to Tier 2.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in a region responsible for 10% of the world's copper production: Arizona.

Kabba Porphyry Copper Project

A primary focus for Bell Copper is the ongoing exploration and development at the Kabba Copper Porphyry Project near Kingman, AZ, where we are pursuing the faulted-off top of a potential major porphyry copper system, the bottom of which is exposed in the foothills 8+ km west of the Company's property.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Kabba Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

