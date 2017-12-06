CashBet (www.cashbet.com) today announced the expansion of its partnership with Storm Gaming Technology (SGT) that includes an exclusive agreement to offer online versions of its land-based casino and branded games to CashBet's US and Alderney Gambling Control Commission (AGCC) customers. Through this agreement, CashBet will become the primary online distribution partner for premium SGT content to websites and apps operated both by CashBet's iGaming partners and by other companies who wish to access a growing portfolio of unique content, including both real-money and social casino operators. SGT games will be the first to be distributed to operators via CashBet's next generation Remote Game Server (RGS).

Richard Sheldon, Managing Director of Storm Gaming Technology, said: "Through an extension of our exciting partnership with CashBet, we'll be able to offer a portfolio of our premium land-based and branded gaming content to online and mobile casino operators seamlessly. These new titles will spotlight our commitment to high-quality responsive design, enabling the absolute best experience for mobile players. We plan to make a number of feature-rich titles, including Mandarin Orchid and other successful SGT games, immediately available via our agreement with CashBet."

Dr. Mike Reaves, CEO and founder of CashBet, said: "We've continued to grow and innovate as an iGaming technology platform developer. This latest partnership with SGT is an example of how we are evolving our technology to benefit our customers. Our partnerships and our strong commitment to technological innovation, in this case our feature-rich RGS, allow us to fulfill our vision of becoming the world's most advanced iGaming platform. Renewing our relationship with SGT through this content distribution expansion is particularly exciting for us and offers iGaming operators access to valuable content not available anywhere else. We're proud of our partnership with SGT and our ability to offer this exclusive content. We invite new operators to reach out and work with us to access our growing portfolio of premium iGaming content."

About Storm Gaming Technology

Storm Gaming Technology is the UK's No.1 independent manufacturer of digital land-based gaming solutions, supplying fully compliant gaming platforms to operators in the UK, Spain, Holland, Belgium and Croatia, with around 5,000 digital products installed across the pub, bar, club and arcade sectors. Platforms, terminals, software systems and games that are prominent in street markets, social, mobile and online are all designed to support independent operators of gaming machines and put them at the forefront of quality gaming content offerings that engage and resonate with players. Recently repositioned as a globally capable technologies business, providing turnkey and omni-channel solutions throughout Europe and emerging markets beyond. Storm Gaming Technology is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. For further information, please visit www.stormgt.com.

About CashBet

Founded in 2012, and based in California, CashBet is a leading mobile-first iGaming platform provider and turnkey operator. CashBet's platform empowers real-money, social, and skill-based gaming apps and websites worldwide. Some of the most unique, diverse and compelling games are "Powered By CashBet". By integrating CashBet's software, game developers can legally launch online gambling games without needing to be licensed. With CashBet's feature-rich platform, operators gain access to player segmentation, bonusing, campaign management, and other patent-pending features to enable a profitable iGaming operation from day one. CashBet leaders are veterans of the regulated, online gambling industry with many years of successful operation. CashBet is licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. For more information, please visit www.cashbet.com.

