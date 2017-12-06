TraceLink Unveils FutureLink: New Annual Conference Addressing Supply Chain Compliance and Exploring the Future of Digital Drug Supply with Information Sharing Networks

Innovative Symposium for Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries to Take Place in both Europe and U.S. in 2018

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the life sciences supply chain and providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today unveiled FutureLink-a new and innovative annual gathering of commercial and operational executives from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries who are dedicated to achieving regulatory compliance and shaping the future of digital drug supply with information sharing networks. As the only conference of its kind, FutureLink Munich will occur in June 2018, with FutureLink Chicago taking place in November 2018. Both events will provide a forum for a range of business leaders to foster innovative thinking, discuss actionable insights, and develop strategies that address rapidly approaching compliance deadlines-and the analog-to-digital information-sharing transformation taking place in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Taking place on June 5 - 7, 2018, roughly eight months prior to the February 2019 EU FMD compliance deadline, FutureLink Munich will offer tailored conference experiences for:

Supply chain, compliance, and serialization leaders -who want to participate in focused workshops and develop specific action plans for achieving EU FMD compliance on time; and,

Sales, marketing, financial, brand, and other commercial executives-seeking to delve into the most beneficial ways to leverage the use of unique serial number identifiers that accompany each prescription drug that moves through the supply chain for the purposes of extracting long-term business value, achieving new operational efficiencies, and improving the quality of medicines delivered to patients.

"The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are in the midst of a massive transition. New regulations require complex digital connectivity and data exchange between trading partners, and primitive business processes and architectures are barriers to efficiently manage product recalls, returns, inventory, and more," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO of TraceLink. "By connecting more than 700 pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, hospitals and pharmacies to over 260,000 trading partners on our network, we've digitized the world's prescription drug supply chain, providing companies with the best platform for achieving compliance and transformational business value. At FutureLink, industry decision makers will come together to discuss compliance best practices and strategize about how to take advantage of real-time, collaborative information sharing that enables them to operate more cost effectively and deliver better patient outcomes."

FutureLink Munich: Unique Learning Paths for Executive Leaders with Compliance and Commercial Business Interests

Designed for both commercial and operational executives from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, FutureLink will deliver content that is customized for executives with interests in regulatory compliance and commercial initiatives.

Compliance-specific sessions will center on:

Implementation best practices, customer case studies, creating step-by-step execution plans to ensure compliance, practical user group training on TraceLink software applications, and requirements for rapid partner onboarding.

Commercial and value-oriented tracks will explore:

Brand protection, patient safety and financial reconciliation opportunities related to eliminating drug shortages, initiating instant and accurate product recalls, engaging healthcare providers and patients at the point-of-dispense, and more.

Both groups will have the opportunity to experience visionary keynotes, hands-on knowledge sessions, special interest group discussions, and networking with TraceLink partners, with but with content that caters to their specific interests.

Registration for FutureLink Munich is now open. For more information and to reserve a seat, please visit FutureLink Munich.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the Life Sciences supply chain and eliminating counterfeit prescription drugs from the global marketplace. Leading businesses trust the TraceLink Life Sciences Cloud to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient. A single point and click connection to the Life Sciences Cloud creates a supply chain control tower that delivers the information, insight and collaboration needed to improve performance and reduce risk across global supply, manufacturing and distribution operations. A winner of numerous industry awards including three consecutive years on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 (ranked number 177 in 2017), the Amazon AWS Global Start-Up Challenge Grand Prize, and the Edison Award for Innovation in Health Management, the Life Sciences Cloud is used by businesses across the globe to meet strategic goals in ensuring global compliance, fighting drug counterfeiting, improving on-time and in-full delivery, protecting product quality and reducing operational cost. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

TraceLink is funded by Goldman Sachs, FirstMark Capital, Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital.



