Global Marine Adhesives Market Forecast to 2022 - Market Estimated at USD 371.9 Million in 2017 and is Projected to Reach USD 466.2 Million by 2022

The "Marine Adhesives Market by Resin Type, Substrate, Vessel, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global marine adhesives market is estimated to be USD 371.9 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 466.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022.

The growing demand for yachts, cruises, recreational boats, and commercial vessels have led to an increase in the demand for marine adhesives from the marine industry.

Based on vessel type, the boats segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. In the coming years, with the increasing disposable income and rising spending on recreational and leisure activities, the population in various countries across the globe is expected to indulge in recreational boating activities. The growing coastal and maritime tourism is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the recreational boating market in North America and Europe. The marine adhesives market in Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years.



Based on resin type, the polyurethane segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of polyurethane adhesives in the deck to hull bonding, general purpose bonding above and below the waterline, glass window bonding, wood deck caulking, bonding hatches & port lights, bonding deck hardware, and interior & exterior decorative panels. Polyurethane adhesives can be elastic or rigid, depending on the structure of thermoset or elastomer and curing technique.



The Asia-Pacific marine adhesives market is projected to witness the highest growth from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value and volume. Manufacturers of marine adhesives are targeting this region, as the marine industry in the region is the largest, globally.



