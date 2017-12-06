Nemaura Medical Inc. (OTCQB: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of sugarBEAT, a wireless adhesive skin-patch for adjunctive use by diabetics as a non-invasive and needle-free glucose monitoring system, today announced sugarBEAT interim precision data results as part of its ongoing European clinical trial programme.

The precision study consisted of 16 Type I and Type II diabetic patients each wearing two sugarBEAT skin-patches simultaneously over 3 days for up to 14 hours per day. This equated to a total of 48 patient days yielding over 13,000 glucose measurements. The results indicated that over 80% of all data between the skin-patches at each time point were within 8% of each other, with an average precision of 1.07.

The precision studies were designed to demonstrate the ability to track glucose concentrations within the same profile, when more than one sugarBEAT skin-patch is applied to the skin. The ability of two or more sugarBEAT skin-patches to provide closely matching data provides concrete validation of the system. CEO, Dr Faz Chowdhury commented, "the precision study for sugarBEAT has exceeded our expectations, and is a significant milestone towards commercial launch."

SugarBEATconsists of a disposable skin-patch connected to a rechargeable transmitter, with a mobile app displaying glucose readings at regular five minute intervals. Unlike the Dexcom or Abbott Libre devices, sugarBEAT is non-invasive and does not require the insertion of a needle-like sensor into the skin.

The current European clinical trial programme is expected to be completed later this month, with sugarBEATanticipated to launch in the UK in early 2018. Additional clinical studies are planned for sugarBEAT FDA approval in the US, and for use of sugarBEAT in critical care settings.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (OTCQB: NMRD), is a medical technology company developing sugarBEAT as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible glucose monitoring system for adjunctive use by persons with diabetes. SugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable transmitter, with an app displaying glucose readings. For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com and www.SugarBEAT.com.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, and may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to regulatory approvals and the success of Nemaura Medical's ongoing studies, including the safety and efficacy of Nemaura Medical's sugarBEAT system, the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura Medical's ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura Medical and its partners' ability to develop, market and sell sugarBEAT, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to sugarBEAT. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura Medical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the current year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

