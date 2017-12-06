Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest market analytics study on the media and entertainment industry. The client, a leading media and entertainment company, wanted to devise a robust market analytics study to improve their offerings and enter across niche market segments across the globe. The client wanted to target potential customers and optimize their customer reach.

According to the market analysis experts at Quantzig, "Firms in the media and entertainment space are adopting marketing analytics to measure, manage, and analyze marketing performance; thereby, maximizing effectiveness and enhancing ROI."

The persistent pricing pressure and ever-increasing customer expectations are pressurizing the media and entertainment players to improve their process efficiency. The media and entertainment industry has been growing steadily from past few years due to the growing implementation of advanced technologies. Major organizations in the media and entertainment industry are relying on marketing analytics to make strong business decisions.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to scale up the information and drive marketing efforts. The client was able to classify the needs of the customers and tailor their offerings accordingly to boost sales. Also, the client was able to engage with customers in real-time and predict customer behavior trends.

This market analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of customers

Predict the market behavior

This market analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Categorizing market trends and metrics to measure marketing success

Measuring and evaluating marketing performance and optimizing ROI

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

