Upland Software Transforms Nestlé's IT Support with 400% Increase in IT Self-Service Usage

The world's largest food and beverage company improved internal IT support efficiency and responsiveness with Upland's RightAnswers Enterprise Knowledge Hub

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software, today announced its partnership with Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverage company. Nestlé deployed Upland's RightAnswers Enterprise Knowledge Hub for internal IT support and revolutionized employee experience, delivering a 95% internal satisfaction rating.

At Nestle - a company with more than 2,000 brands ranging from global icons to local favorites such as KitKat, Nespresso, and San Pellegrino - employee satisfaction is an important driver of productivity and profitability. After deploying RightAnswers' Enterprise Knowledge Hub, Nestlé saved millions in internal IT support costs by shifting more than 90% of employee inquiries to self-service, resulting in improved overall employee experience and reducing inbound call volume to their internal IT Customer Care team.

Nestlé upgraded its Upland RightAnswers platform version at the start of 2017, and used the opportunity to do a full health check of its solution with the help of their Upland Customer Success Manager, who provided expert help and guidance to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its service. Nestlé also took several training classes with Upland to implement Knowledge Centered Service (KCS), the leading best practice methodology for knowledge management.

"The RightAnswers platform and partnership from the Upland team has been critical to our success with knowledge and self-service," said Jon Drake, Customer Care Manager, Nestlé UK. "The support of our dedicated Customer Success Manager is helping us drive continuous improvement."

"Knowledge management and self-service have become vital to combat complexity in IT support organizations like Nestle. With KCS V6 verification, RightAnswers has helped our clients provide more effective and efficient service interactions by supplying their agents and employees with the most relevant and recent content," said Mounir Hilal, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Upland Software. "We are proud of the improvements that RightAnswers has delivered to Nestle in the form of increased agent productivity and accelerated self-service adoption."

RightAnswers is the only knowledge management software that is KCS Verified V6 and integrates with any CRM or ITSM system. It provides 90-day KCS onboarding and incorporates 70 KCS processes in its software for customer service and support. RightAnswers has long promoted KCS principles and best practices to its customers as part of its Customer Success program. To learn more about how Nestlé is using Upland's RightAnswers Knowledge Management solution to improve its internal IT support, download the case study here: https://uplandsoftware.com/rightanswers/resources/case-study/nestle/

