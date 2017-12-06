

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump was the most-tweeted-about world leader of 2017, while Barack Obama eclipsed his predecessor by posting the most-liked message on Twitter this year.



As per figures released Tuesday by the microblogging site, Trump has 44.1 million followers. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in second position with 37.5 million followers, followed by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.



Trump's predilection for Twitter is well-known, as he begins a day's news cycle by sending a series of tweets by dawn. Twitter's annual list of 10 most popular tweets features three tweets from Obama, and none from Trump.



The former President's twitter message in response to the deadly violence in Charlottesville in August quoting Nelson Mandela 'No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background ...' was re-tweeted more than 1.7 million times.



Accompanying the quote was a photograph of Obama smiling at children of various races looking through a window at him. Not long after it was posted on August 13, the anti-racism message became the most-liked tweet ever, attracting 4.5 million likes.



It was also the second most re-tweeted post of the year. Two other tweets posted by Obama also featured in the top 10 - both posted in January as his presidential term came to an end.



A teenager's viral attempt to get free chicken nuggets for a year from Wendy's became the year's top re-tweeted post.



Carter Wilkerson got more than 3.5 million retweets. That's the most ever on the platform.



Ariana Grande's reaction to the deaths from a terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester came third.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX