Global $7.87 Billion Aircraft Computers Market 2017-2022 - Focus on Flight Controls, Engine Controls, Flight Management Computers, Mission Computers, Utility Controls

The aircraft computers market is projected to grow from USD 5.90 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.87 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.91% from 2017 to 2022.
The increasing aircraft deliveries across the globe, as well as the retrofit activities in the general aviation market, are expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft computers market.
The aircraft computers market has been segmented on the basis of platform, type, component, end user, and region. Based on platform, the aircraft computers market has been segmented into fixed wing rotary wing, and UAV. The fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for commercial and military fixed wing aircraft. The commercial fixed wing aircraft market is anticipated to increase due to the growing air passenger traffic.
Based on end user, the aircraft computers market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM market is projected to grow at the CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to aircraft modernization programs and the adoption of aircraft computers to be installed on advanced aircraft coming out of the production line.
Based on type, the aircraft computers market has been segmented into flight controls, engine controls, flight management computers, mission computers, and utility controls. The flight controls segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Flight control computers help the pilot in managing the altitude, speed, and direction of the aircraft.
Based on region, the aircraft computers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft computers in 2017. Presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as the Boeing Company (US) and Bombardier Inc. (Canada) is driving the aircraft computers market in this region. The aircraft computers market in the European and Asia Pacific regions is also expected to witness a high growth due to the rising demand for wide body and large aircraft.
Major companies profiled in the report include Honeywell (US), Rockwell Collins (US), BAE Systems (UK), Curtiss-Wright (US), and Thales (France).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Aircraft Deliveries
- Modernization of Existing Aircraft Fleet
- Restraints
- Existing Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Aircraft Computers in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Challenges
- Increasing Risks From Cyberattacks
- Stringent Aviation Standards
