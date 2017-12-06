BridgeStreet Introduces New Technology to Enable Serviced Apartments, Homes, and Extended Stay Brands and Supply Partners to Connect Even Faster to Forbes Global 2000 Companies

(Announces essential tools for Supply Partners at ASAP this week in London)

RESTON, Virginia, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --This week, ASAP (the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers) will host Sean Worker (BridgeStreet CEO), Steve Burns (Managing Director, EMEA & APAC) and Aaron Turner (CTO) to share new supporting technology that will enhance the simple journey of connecting the Forbes Global 2000 companies to world-class serviced apartments, homes and extended-stay hotels.

It's clear, serviced apartments, homes, and extended-stay brands are seeking new channels to connect with qualified clients. Travel managers and business travelers all want personalized communication, seamless planning, flawless execution, and an authentic customized travel experiencei that they trust. BridgeStreet is responding to these needs by offering their supply partners, travel managers-and business travelers new technology that addresses these demands on BridgeStreet.com.

Supply Partners

When supply partners sign on to BridgeStreet.com they will now be able to create a customizable, digital experience to introduce travel managers and business travelers to their properties. This electronic guide will communicate essential information--from where to pick up keys, how to run the dishwasher, to the best place for dinner and coffee. By using this application, suppliers will be able to deliver the promise of a seamless stay and an authentic experience for each stay.

Supply partners will also be able to take advantage of BridgeStreet's world class photography partner when they sign on to BridgeStreet.com. Living rooms, kitchens and amenities will pop as travel managers and guests view each room. These photos will also illustrate BridgeStreet's commitment to their extensive portfolio of clients, which include Forbes Global 2000 companies, to curate the most trusted suppliers of serviced apartments, homes and extended stay hotels.

Travel Decision Makers

For corporations located around the globe with needs as wide ranging as short- and extended-stay business travel, relocation, project-driven travel, and intern groups, these new applications will be impactful tools for providing peace of mind and duty of care by removing the guess work of new accommodations and new locations, guaranteed every time.

Chief Technical Officer, Aaron Turner said, "With these new technology solutions, our clients can actually "see" that we are continuing to enhance the connections between the supply partner, corporate travel manager and our clients."

These new technology solutions combined with the BridgeStreet Guarantee ensures that each stay is perfect: timely delivery of keys, clean and comfortable apartments and homes, and reliable wireless.

About BridgeStreet Global Hospitality

With more than 120,000 accommodations in over 81 countries, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality is the leading hospitality solution. Powered by OTA technology, BridgeStreet.com is built for business travellers and gives serviced apartment and home operators access to extensive global reach bookable in real-time along with built-in demand from BridgeStreet's 5000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team. Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality, comfort and service, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality is a renowned award winner in both the Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). For more information on BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, please visitwww.bridgestreet.comor call 800 278 7338/ +44 (0) 20 7792 2222.

