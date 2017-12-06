We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos Nafta code 110648893, registered at Buriu st. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter, the "Company"), an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company was convened on 6 December 2017 at 13:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu st.19, Klaipeda.



Agenda of the meeting:



1. Regarding the approval of the decision of AB Klaipedos Nafta's Board to implement reconstruction of quays No 1 and No 2 investment project.



Decisions adopted:



1. Regarding the approval of the decision of AB Klaipedos Nafta's Board to implement reconstruction of quays No 1 and No 2 investment project:



"To approve the decision of AB Klaipedos Nafta's Board:



1. AB Klaipedos Nafta to implement the reconstruction of oil terminal quays No 1 and No 2 investment project for the total amount not exceeding EUR 16.5 million (without VAT)."



Marius Pulkauninkas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 5 2502879