TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/17 -- Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GAME) Millennial Esports today revealed that it has played a key role in the publication of a special section in today's National Post, one of Canada's leading national newspapers, regarding the emergence of the Esports sector as a force to be reckoned with. The special insert was produced by Mediaplanet and also includes a contribution from Sarnia's Lambton College, which offers a diploma course in Esports, and a feature on Charlie Watson, Founder of the Canadian Esports team SetToDestroyX

"We have been looking to put together a special on Esports, which is growing in prominence by the day, for a while now," said Mediaplanet's Aaron Rosin, who was responsible for producing the insert. "When Millennial Esports, a Canadian company at the forefront of this revolution, offered to participate, we knew the time was right to formally introduce Canadians to the phenomenon that is Esports."

As part of their participation, Millennial Esports provided data and background information on two key areas of Esports - the ongoing and growing need for engaging content and the potential for growth within the Esports Racing sector. As a result of both the size of the Esports audience (currently estimated at 320 million people) and the wide range of viewing options available (including Amazon's Twitch and Microsoft's Xbox Mixer), there is an ever-increasing need for Esports-related content. Meanwhile, due to the violent nature of popular multi-player battle arena games, Esports Racing, which is becoming increasingly popular with leading global brands, is positioned for substantial growth.

"Millennial Esports is heavily involved in both content production and Esports Racing," Says Millennial Esports CEO, Alex Igelman. "On top of producing the behind the scenes show Beyond the Sticks in association with Microsoft, we have recently hosted events for EA, Microsoft, Amazon, and other leading brands at our purpose built Esports arena in Las Vegas. Our upcoming investment in Eden Games, publisher of the mobile racing game Gear.Club, also positions us at the forefront of Esports Racing."

The four-page pull out section in the National Post also includes a feature on Lambton College of Sarnia, Ontario, which is the first post-secondary institution in Canada to offer a course in Esports Entrepreneurship and Administration. On the cover of the insert is Charlie Watson, a gamer with seven years experience in the Esports industry who currently has 32 gamers under contract, along with 45 Twitch streamers and 11 staff that help him run his Ebusiness.

Millennial Esports Corporation:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.

-- MillennialEsports.gg is the premier operator of tournaments and building communities by and for gamers. -- IDEAS+CARS, based out of Motorsport Valley, UK, provides industry leading knowledge and intellectual property in the burgeoning and increasingly lucrative Esports racing genre. -- Eden Games will soon become part of Millennial's Esports offering in motor sports and racing. -- O'Gaming TV, based in Paris and a part of Alt Tab Productions, is an Esports video content production and events company, and a major player in live French-language Esports streaming. -- thE Arena at Neonopolis is Las Vegas's first permanent Esports venue. The 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility accommodates more than 1060 people in comfort and serves clients such as EA, Amazon, and Microsoft. -- Stream Hatchet, operating out of Barcelona, Spain, offers complete Esports data analytics solutions. The company focuses on providing actionable intelligence in a format that is easy to understand at a glance.

