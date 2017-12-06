=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- C-QUADRAT Investment AG, ISIN: AT0000613005, ("C-QUADRAT") has been informed on 5 December 2017 of the following facts according to art. 91at seq. BörseG: 1. Issuer: C-QUADRAT Investment AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd. [in English: Hainan Traffic Administration Holding Co., Ltd. Sitz: City of Haikou Staat: People's Republic of China 4. Name of shareholder(s): HNA Group (International) Asset Management Company Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.5.2017 6. Total Postitions ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 0,00 % | 41,97 % | 41,97 % | 4.363.200 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: _____________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights | |attached_to_shares_| | | Number of voting |% of voting rights| |_____ISIN_Code_____|______rights_______|__________________| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |__(Sec_91_BörseG)__|__(Sec_92_BörseG)__|__(Sec_91_BörseG__|_(Sec_92_BörseG)_| |____SUBTOTAL_A_____|___________________|__________________| ______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial| |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 91a para.| |1_No._1_BörseG| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| be acquired if | % of voting | | instrument | | | the instrument | rights | |______________|_______________|_______________|__is_exercised__|______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________| ______________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 91a | |para. 1 No.| |3_BörseG___| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of | % of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|____________|_Settlement_|_____________|_____________| |x |30.06.2018 |31.05.2017 -| Physisch | 1.831.261| 41,97 %| |___________|____________|30.06.2018__|____________|_____________|_____________| |___________|____________|____________|SUBTOTAL_B.2|____1.831.261|______41,97_%| 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%)|instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | | held | | |__________|_______________|___________|____________|directly_(%)|_____________| | |Hainan Jiaoguan| | | | | | |Holding Co., | | | | | | |Ltd. [in | | | | | | 1 |English: Hainan| | | | | | |Traffic | | | | | | |Administration | | | | | | |Holding Co., | | | | | |__________|Ltd.___________|___________|____________|____________|_____________| | 2 |HNA Group Co., | 1 | | | | |__________|Ltd.___________|___________|____________|____________|_____________| | |HNA Group | | | | | | 3 |(International)| 2 | | | | |__________|Company_Limited|___________|____________|____________|_____________| | |HNA Group | | | | | | |(International)| | | | | | 4 |Asset | 3 | | 41,97 %| 41,97 %| | |Management | | | | | |__________|Company_Limited|___________|____________|____________|_____________| 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Other comments: Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd. filed on May 5, 2017 a notification in regard to C-QUADRAT Investment AG for the acquisition of financial instruments pursuant to § 91a Abs 1 Z 3 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) which is being referred to. In the notification dated May 5, 2017, the expiration date was set-out with December 3, 2017 and the exercise period was set-out with May 31, 2017 until December 3, 2017 (see item B.2 of the notification dated May 5, 2017). Due to the amendment of the underlying agreements for the notified financial instruments, the expiration date was changed from December 3, 2017 to June 30, 2018 and the exercise period was prolonged until June 30, 2018 accordingly. These changes became effective on December 1, 2017. This notification is made to reflect these changes (see item B.2 of this notification). It is noted that the other parameters of the notification dated May 5, 2017 for the financial instruments pursuant to § 91a Abs 1 Z 3 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) have not changed (in particular the number of the financial instruments). Vienna, 5.12.2017 Original announcement: C-QUADRAT Investment AG, ISIN: AT0000613005, ("C-QUADRAT") has been informed on 3. May 2017 of the following facts according to art. 91at seq. BörseG: 1. Issuer: C-QUADRAT Investment AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd. [in English: Hainan Traffic Administration Holding Co., Ltd.] City: City of Haikou Country: People's Republic of China 4. Name of shareholder(s): HNA Group (International) Asset Management Company Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.5.2017 6. Total Postitions _____________________________________________________________________________ | | % of voting | % of voting |Totalof both in|Total number of| | |rights attached|rights through | % (7.A + 7.B) | voting rights | | |to shares(7.A) |financial/other| | of issuer | | | | instruments | | | |_____________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|_______________|_______________| | Resulting | 0,00 % | 41,97 % | 41,97 % | 4.363.200 | |situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | | which | | | | | |threshold was| | | | | | crossed / | | | | | |___reached___|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | |notification | | | | | | (if | | | | | | applicable) | | | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| Details 7.Notified details of the resulting situation: ______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | ISIN Code |Direct (Sec 91 | Indirect (Sec |Direct (Sec 91 |Indirect (Sec 92| |_____________|____BörseG)____|__92_BörseG)___|____BörseG)____|____BörseG)_____| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|_______________________________|________________________________| ______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |______________________________________________________________________________|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 08:59 ET (13:59 GMT)