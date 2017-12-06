DJ EANS-Voting Rights: Correction: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 93 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- C-QUADRAT Investment AG, ISIN: AT0000613005, ("C-QUADRAT") has been informed on 5 December 2017 of the following facts according to art. 91at seq. BörseG: 1. Issuer: C-QUADRAT Investment AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd. [in English: Hainan Traffic Administration Holding Co., Ltd. Sitz: City of Haikou Staat: People's Republic of China 4. Name of shareholder(s): HNA Group (International) Asset Management Company Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.5.2017 6. Total Postitions ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 0,00 % | 41,97 % | 41,97 % | 4.363.200 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: _____________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights | |attached_to_shares_| | | Number of voting |% of voting rights| |_____ISIN_Code_____|______rights_______|__________________| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |__(Sec_91_BörseG)__|__(Sec_92_BörseG)__|__(Sec_91_BörseG__|_(Sec_92_BörseG)_| |____SUBTOTAL_A_____|___________________|__________________| ______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial| |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 91a para.| |1_No._1_BörseG| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| be acquired if | % of voting | | instrument | | | the instrument | rights | |______________|_______________|_______________|__is_exercised__|______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________| ______________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 91a | |para. 1 No.| |3_BörseG___| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of | % of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|____________|_Settlement_|_____________|_____________| |x |30.06.2018 |31.05.2017 -| Physisch | 1.831.261| 41,97 %| |___________|____________|30.06.2018__|____________|_____________|_____________| |___________|____________|____________|SUBTOTAL_B.2|____1.831.261|______41,97_%| 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%)|instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | | held | | |__________|_______________|___________|____________|directly_(%)|_____________| | |Hainan Jiaoguan| | | | | | |Holding Co., | | | | | | |Ltd. [in | | | | | | 1 |English: Hainan| | | | | | |Traffic | | | | | | |Administration | | | | | | |Holding Co., | | | | | |__________|Ltd.___________|___________|____________|____________|_____________| | 2 |HNA Group Co., | 1 | | | | |__________|Ltd.___________|___________|____________|____________|_____________| | |HNA Group | | | | | | 3 |(International)| 2 | | | | |__________|Company_Limited|___________|____________|____________|_____________| | |HNA Group | | | | | | |(International)| | | | | | 4 |Asset | 3 | | 41,97 %| 41,97 %| | |Management | | | | | |__________|Company_Limited|___________|____________|____________|_____________| 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Other comments: Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd. filed on May 5, 2017 a notification in regard to C-QUADRAT Investment AG for the acquisition of financial instruments pursuant to § 91a Abs 1 Z 3 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) which is being referred to. In the notification dated May 5, 2017, the expiration date was set-out with December 3, 2017 and the exercise period was set-out with May 31, 2017 until December 3, 2017 (see item B.2 of the notification dated May 5, 2017). Due to the amendment of the underlying agreements for the notified financial instruments, the expiration date was changed from December 3, 2017 to June 30, 2018 and the exercise period was prolonged until June 30, 2018 accordingly. These changes became effective on December 1, 2017. This notification is made to reflect these changes (see item B.2 of this notification). On May 3, 2017, HNA Group (International) Asset Management Company Limited ("HNA") entered into several share purchase agreements with certain major shareholders (the "Core Shareholders") of C-QUADRAT Investment AG ("C-QUADRAT") for the acquisition of, in total, 1,831,261 shares ("Shares"), representing 41.97% of the shares and the voting rights in C-QUADRAT. The closing of these transactions relating to the Shares ("Closing") is subject to certain conditions precedent, inter alia, the non-objection by the Austrian Financial Market Authority. Closing of these transactions can take place at May 31, 2017 at the earliest; the long-stop date for Closing is December 3, 2017. The conditional acquisition of the Shares by HNA triggered the present major shareholding notification pursuant to section 91a para 1 no 3 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (Börsegesetz). It is, however, not intended that the Shares are delivered to HNA at Closing. Rather, at Closing, the Shares shall be contributed to Cubic (London) Limited ("Cubic"), which will issue new shares in Cubic to HNA ("Contribution I"). Further, it is intended that, inter alia, the following additional transactions occur simultaneously with Contribution I, thus also at Closing: - Cubic will increase its share capital and issue new shares to HNA ("Capital Increase"); - the Core Shareholders will transfer their remaining shares in C-QUADRAT to Cubic, which will issue new shares to the Core Shareholders ("Contribution II"). As a result of the implementation of Contribution I, the Capital Increase and Contribution II, which will be notified pursuant to sections 91 et seq of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (Börsegesetz) separately, if and when applicable, - HNA would hold approximately 74.8% of the shares and the voting rights in Cubic; - the Core Shareholders would hold approximately 25.2% of the shares and the voting rights in Cubic; - Cubic would hold approximately 98% of the shares and the voting rights in C- QUADRAT. 