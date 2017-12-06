sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

52,10 Euro		-0,105
-0,20 %
WKN: A0HG3U ISIN: AT0000613005 Ticker-Symbol: C8I 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
C-QUADRAT INVESTMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
C-QUADRAT INVESTMENT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
C-QUADRAT INVESTMENT AG
C-QUADRAT INVESTMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
C-QUADRAT INVESTMENT AG52,10-0,20 %