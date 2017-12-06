Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S. (2017-2019 Edition)

DUBLIN, Dec. 6. 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S. (10th Edition)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The private label credit card purchase value to grow at an average annual rate of 5% during 2017-2019, with loans outstanding forecasted to grow at 6%.

Private label credit card platforms continue to play an integral role in retailer loyalty programs, driven by retailers' need to push the loyalty and sales envelope as far as possible at a time when the retail industry is facing its most significant challenges. Digital- and mobile-forward loyalty and customer relationship management strategies are the keys to the kingdom. Start-up companies, more established retail sales growers, and retailer stalwarts under pressure can all draw from what private label card programs and associated data analytics provide, which is why the market continues to grow even while many retailers do not.

Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S. (10th Edition)

provides a wealth of insight on this growing market. The report covers the U.S. market for private label credit cards, with an emphasis on retail credit card program features and benefits analysis, retail card strategies, growth trends and opportunity spotting.

The report:

Gives loans outstanding and purchase value estimates for the U.S. private label credit card market by issuer for 2015 and 2016, and a loans outstanding and purchase value forecast for 2017-2019, with forecast factors.

Provides additional assessment of more than 20 individual private label credit card programs, including loans outstanding and purchase value.

Assesses the industry shift to mobile and digital, including retailer mobile app usage and interest by feature and how mobile increasing fits into the loyalty and card strategies of major retailers.

Quantifies consumer usage and active usage of private label credit cards segmented by retailer type, as well as monthly private label credit card spending and portion of balance paid.

Analyzes the degree to which a variety of credit card credit card features and benefits would incentivize credit card users (private label and non-private label) to sign up for a new private label credit card, and would incentivize private label cardholders to use them more often.

Assesses U.S. private label card programs operated by the industry's leading financial institutions, including Alliance Data Systems, Citi Retail Services, Capital One, Synchrony Financial Services, TD Bank and Wells Fargo, including private label card purchase value and loans outstanding by retailer.

Trends general-purpose credit card and store card usage penetration, usage in past 30 days, and monthly usage frequency during 2011-2017.

Assesses the impact store cards have on the type of payment used at the point of sale and receptivity to promotional marketing.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



REPORT SCOPE



REPORT SUMMARY



MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST

Market size

Market forecast



TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Apps to the rescue

Private label credit cards in context: loyalty programs and apps



PRIVATE LABEL BANK ISSUERS

Alliance Data Systems

Capital One

Citi Retail Services

Synchrony Financial Services

TD Bank

Wells Fargo



PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD USAGE TRENDS

Credit card usage trends over time

Types of private label credit cards used



PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD APPLICATION & USAGE MOTIVATORS

Private label credit card loyalty and engagement attitudes

Private label card application & usage frequency influencers

Private label card usage frequency influencers



CHAPTER 2: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST



LOANS OUTSTANDING AND PURCHASE VALUE BY ISSUER

Five issuers dominate the market



PRIVATE LABEL CARDS MARKET FORECAST



CHAPTER 3: TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES



APPS TO THE RESCUE

Retailer-specific mobile apps an important means of consumer engagement

But should mobile app engagement among private label card users be higher?

Retail app features: usage and interest



PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARDS IN CONTEXT: LOYALTY PROGRAMS AND APPS

JCPenney

Kohl's

Macy's

Table 3-5: Macy's Credit Card: Rewards Tiers and Benefits, 2017

Target



CHAPTER 4: PRIVATE LABEL BANK ISSUERS



SELF-MANAGED PROGRAMS A THING OF THE PAST



ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS

Competitive positioning

Card Services

Epsilon

LoyaltyOne

Private label credit card partners

Key private label credit card retailer accounts

Performance analysis



CAPITAL ONE

Program partners

Kohl's

Neiman Marcus

Hudson's Bay Company



CITI RETAIL SERVICES

Key retailers

Performance analysis



SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SERVICES

Loan and interest and fee growth over time

Retail Card

Growth strategies

Key Retail Card private label credit card programs

Payment Solutions

CareCredit

Private label credit card performance analysis



TD BANK

Nordstrom

Target



WELLS FARGO

Dillard's

Home products marketers and small chains

Turnkey programs

Purchase value and loans outstanding



CHAPTER 5: PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD USAGE TRENDS



CREDIT CARD USAGE TRENDS OVER TIME

Active card usage trends

General-purpose and store credit card usage & usage in past 30 days

Card usage frequency trends

Demographic analysis



CHAPTER 6: STORE CARD USERS

Types of cards used

Demographic analysis

Monthly spending

Portion of balance paid



CHAPTER 7: PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD APPLICATION & USAGE MOTIVATORS



LOYALTY BAROMETER



PRIVATE LABEL CARD APPLICATION & USAGE FREQUENCY INFLUENCERS

Overview

Private label card application influencers

Application influencers: savings, discounts and rewards

Application influencers: perks, interest rates, mobile and social networking



PRIVATE LABEL CARD USAGE FREQUENCY INFLUENCERS

Usage frequency influencers: savings, discounts and rewards

Usage frequency influencers: perks, interest rates, mobile and social networking



APPENDIX



BACKGROUND

Major retailer benefits: usable data and customer loyalty

Major cardholder benefit: buying power



METHODOLOGY

Consumer survey methodology

Market size and forecast methodology



TABLE INDEXES



TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

