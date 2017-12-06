Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S. (2017-2019 Edition)

DUBLIN, Dec. 6. 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S. (10th Edition)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The private label credit card purchase value to grow at an average annual rate of 5% during 2017-2019, with loans outstanding forecasted to grow at 6%.
Private label credit card platforms continue to play an integral role in retailer loyalty programs, driven by retailers' need to push the loyalty and sales envelope as far as possible at a time when the retail industry is facing its most significant challenges. Digital- and mobile-forward loyalty and customer relationship management strategies are the keys to the kingdom. Start-up companies, more established retail sales growers, and retailer stalwarts under pressure can all draw from what private label card programs and associated data analytics provide, which is why the market continues to grow even while many retailers do not.
Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S. (10th Edition)
provides a wealth of insight on this growing market. The report covers the U.S. market for private label credit cards, with an emphasis on retail credit card program features and benefits analysis, retail card strategies, growth trends and opportunity spotting.
The report:
- Gives loans outstanding and purchase value estimates for the U.S. private label credit card market by issuer for 2015 and 2016, and a loans outstanding and purchase value forecast for 2017-2019, with forecast factors.
- Provides additional assessment of more than 20 individual private label credit card programs, including loans outstanding and purchase value.
- Assesses the industry shift to mobile and digital, including retailer mobile app usage and interest by feature and how mobile increasing fits into the loyalty and card strategies of major retailers.
- Quantifies consumer usage and active usage of private label credit cards segmented by retailer type, as well as monthly private label credit card spending and portion of balance paid.
- Analyzes the degree to which a variety of credit card credit card features and benefits would incentivize credit card users (private label and non-private label) to sign up for a new private label credit card, and would incentivize private label cardholders to use them more often.
- Assesses U.S. private label card programs operated by the industry's leading financial institutions, including Alliance Data Systems, Citi Retail Services, Capital One, Synchrony Financial Services, TD Bank and Wells Fargo, including private label card purchase value and loans outstanding by retailer.
- Trends general-purpose credit card and store card usage penetration, usage in past 30 days, and monthly usage frequency during 2011-2017.
- Assesses the impact store cards have on the type of payment used at the point of sale and receptivity to promotional marketing.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
REPORT SCOPE
REPORT SUMMARY
MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST
Market size
Market forecast
TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Apps to the rescue
Private label credit cards in context: loyalty programs and apps
PRIVATE LABEL BANK ISSUERS
Alliance Data Systems
Capital One
Citi Retail Services
Synchrony Financial Services
TD Bank
Wells Fargo
PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD USAGE TRENDS
Credit card usage trends over time
Types of private label credit cards used
PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD APPLICATION & USAGE MOTIVATORS
Private label credit card loyalty and engagement attitudes
Private label card application & usage frequency influencers
Private label card usage frequency influencers
CHAPTER 2: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST
LOANS OUTSTANDING AND PURCHASE VALUE BY ISSUER
Five issuers dominate the market
PRIVATE LABEL CARDS MARKET FORECAST
CHAPTER 3: TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
APPS TO THE RESCUE
Retailer-specific mobile apps an important means of consumer engagement
But should mobile app engagement among private label card users be higher?
Retail app features: usage and interest
PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARDS IN CONTEXT: LOYALTY PROGRAMS AND APPS
JCPenney
Kohl's
Macy's
Table 3-5: Macy's Credit Card: Rewards Tiers and Benefits, 2017
Target
CHAPTER 4: PRIVATE LABEL BANK ISSUERS
SELF-MANAGED PROGRAMS A THING OF THE PAST
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS
Competitive positioning
Card Services
Epsilon
LoyaltyOne
Private label credit card partners
Key private label credit card retailer accounts
Performance analysis
CAPITAL ONE
Program partners
Kohl's
Neiman Marcus
Hudson's Bay Company
CITI RETAIL SERVICES
Key retailers
Performance analysis
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SERVICES
Loan and interest and fee growth over time
Retail Card
Growth strategies
Key Retail Card private label credit card programs
Payment Solutions
CareCredit
Private label credit card performance analysis
TD BANK
Nordstrom
Target
WELLS FARGO
Dillard's
Home products marketers and small chains
Turnkey programs
Purchase value and loans outstanding
CHAPTER 5: PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD USAGE TRENDS
CREDIT CARD USAGE TRENDS OVER TIME
Active card usage trends
General-purpose and store credit card usage & usage in past 30 days
Card usage frequency trends
Demographic analysis
CHAPTER 6: STORE CARD USERS
Types of cards used
Demographic analysis
Monthly spending
Portion of balance paid
CHAPTER 7: PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD APPLICATION & USAGE MOTIVATORS
LOYALTY BAROMETER
PRIVATE LABEL CARD APPLICATION & USAGE FREQUENCY INFLUENCERS
Overview
Private label card application influencers
Application influencers: savings, discounts and rewards
Application influencers: perks, interest rates, mobile and social networking
PRIVATE LABEL CARD USAGE FREQUENCY INFLUENCERS
Usage frequency influencers: savings, discounts and rewards
Usage frequency influencers: perks, interest rates, mobile and social networking
APPENDIX
BACKGROUND
Major retailer benefits: usable data and customer loyalty
Major cardholder benefit: buying power
METHODOLOGY
Consumer survey methodology
Market size and forecast methodology
TABLE INDEXES
TERMS AND DEFINITIONS
Companies Mentioned
- Alliance Data Systems
- Ascena Retail Group
- Bon-Ton Stores Inc.
- Capital One
- CareCredit
- Citi Retail Services
- Dillard's
- Epsilon
- HSN
- Hudson's Bay Company
- J. Crew
- JCPenney
- Kohl's
- L Brands
- LoyaltyOne
- Macy's
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Pier 1 Imports
- Signet Jewelers
- Stage Stores
- Synchrony Financial Services
- Target
- TD Bank
- Wells Fargo
