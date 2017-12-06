California Gold Mining Inc.: California Gold Commences Resource Expansion Drilling at New Zone on Its Fremont Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / California Gold Mining Inc. (OTCQX: CFGMF) (TSXV: CGM)("California Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of the resource expansion drill program at its flagship Fremont Property ("Fremont" or the "Property") in Mariposa County, California. Following the successful completion of its recently announced private placement financing for $1.2 million, the Company commenced the drill program on December 2, 2017.

The main objective of the drill program is to generate a second mineral resource on the Property covering the newly identified Queen Specimen mineralized zone. This zone is located in the north-west portion of the Property, and constitutes roughly 750m of strike length, out of the total four kilometers strike of the Mother Lode shear zone (the "Shear Zone") on the Property. For a Property map illustrating the location of the various mineralized zones, please refer to Appendix A.

Vishal Gupta, California Gold's President and CEO, said, "We are excited to initiate the second large-scale drill program at Fremont, located in the heart of Central California's Mother Lode gold belt - North America's original and most prolific gold rush district. The results from this drill campaign will be incorporated in a brand new mineral resource at Queen Specimen that is expected to add quite substantially to the first mineral resource at Pine Tree-Josephine published last year. We anticipate initiating at least one more resource expansion program in the second half of 2018, as we continue our bid to convert the vast exploration potential at Fremont into tangible mineral resources."

Previous exploration drilling at Queen Specimen has intersected significant mineralization, as highlighted in the table below:

To view the graphic, please click here

** Notes: Composite grades are length weighted to interval width. Composite true widths for DD-16-052 are estimated at 70% of the reported interval. Composite true widths for all other holes in the table are unknown.

The current drill program is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018. It will consist of 60 to 65 HQ-sized (2.5" diameter) diamond drill holes, totalling 10,500m-12,000m, with an average drill hole length of 180m.

The Company's current NI 43-101 mineral resource of 515,000 ounces grading 1.71 g/t gold in the Indicated category, and an additional 364,000 ounces grading 1.44 g/t gold in the Inferred category, only encompasses the Pine Tree-Josephine zone within the Property (the NI 43-101 Technical Report is available on SEDAR and at the Company's website www.caligold.com). The Pine Tree-Josephine zone hosts two historical underground gold mines, and covers a strike length of roughly one kilometre, out of a total strike of four kilometres over which the Shear Zone is interpreted to extend on the Property.

Discussion on Queen Specimen

The previously drilled exploration holes at Queen Specimen were designed to test the continuity of lithology, structures, and mineralization to the north, and along strike, of the Pine Tree-Josephine deposit. In general, the same lithological sequence was observed in these drill holes as with previously analyzed drill holes in the Pine Tree-Josephine deposit, including a sequence of metavolcanic mafic rocks overlying a melange of serpentinized ultramafic rocks. These are separated from the underlying meta-sedimentary rocks of the Mariposa Formation by a zone of highly sheared and serpentinized phyllonite that is characteristic of the Shear Zone.

In addition to the sequence stated above, an additional zone of fault emplaced Mariposa Formation sediments is apparent within the hanging-wall mafic metavolcanic rocks. This stratigraphic repetition may be due to thrust faulting or isoclinal folding associated with dextral movement along the Shear Zone that has been observed in airborne magnetic data recently acquired for the Fremont Project.

Lastly, the airborne magnetic data also illustrated the presence of a major dilational-jog along the extent of the Shear Zone at Queen Specimen, which has the potential to significantly widen the mineralized zone at this target. For a Property map illustrating the results of the airborne magnetic survey completed on the Property last year, please refer to Appendix B.

Description of Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC) Procedures

The laboratory being used for assay analyses is American Assay Laboratories Inc. ("AAL") based in Sparks, Nevada (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Certified).

Prior to transportation of core samples to AAL, all core processing is conducted at the Project site in an enclosed 6,000 sq. ft. office facility. All diamond drill core is logged, photographed and split using core saws. Core from entire holes is being sampled every five feet to compare with the historic RC hole assay intervals. Additionally, sub-samples are being collected within the planned five foot intervals where important geological or mineralization contacts occur to allow better discrimination within the geological model. The minimum sample interval is 1.5 feet.

One half of the split core is transported to AAL by Company employees for prep and analysis. The other half of the core is stored at the Company core storage facility for future inspection and assay verification. All gold analyses of strongly mineralized samples utilize the screened metallics fire (SMF) assay method with a gravimetric finish. At the laboratory, the entire sample is crushed to 90 percent minus ten-mesh. A rotary splitter is used to obtain a 500 gram sample for pulverising. The screened metallics are collected as the plus fraction from a 150-mesh screen at the lab. The plus 150-mesh fraction is fire assayed in its entirety. Two separate one-assay ton fire (1ATF) analyses of the minus 150-mesh fraction are performed and arithmetically averaged. The minus and plus 150-mesh results are then combined for a total screened metallics fire assay.

A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks and standards is being employed with acceptable results.

About California Gold Mining Inc.

California Gold Mining Inc. is focused on developing its flagship Fremont gold project in Mariposa County, California. The project consists of a land package totaling 3,351 acres of historically producing gold mines. The Fremont Property lies within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt that has produced over 50 million oz of gold historically. The Company purchased the property in March 2013.

Mr. Vishal Gupta, the Company's President & CEO has reviewed and approved this press release. Mr. Gupta is a P.Geo. registered with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO), and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of California Gold contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause California Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding planned exploration work on the Company's Fremont Property including the anticipated results thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Any factor could cause actual results to differ materially from California Gold's expectations. California Gold undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, unless otherwise required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Vishal Gupta

President & CEO

647-977-9267 x333

Website: www.caligold.ca

Appendix A

Map depicting the location of the major mineralized zones on the Fremont Property

To view the graphic, please click here

Appendix B

Magnetic Calculated Vertical Derivative Map from the 2016 Airborne Geophysical Survey Illustrating Dilational-Jog and Folding at Queen Specimen zone

To view the graphic, please click here

SOURCE: California Gold Mining Inc.