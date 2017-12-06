The changes communicated in exchange notice (24/17) will not be implemented on December 11, 2017. (29/17) The changes communicated in exchange notice (24/17) in relation to the market STO Lottery Bonds have been cancelled. There will be no changes to the market on December 11, 2017.



The lottery bonds will remain registered in separate order books where one of the order books has a fictitious ISIN code starting with "QV", see example below:



Issuer Ticker ISIN Market ------------------------------------------------------- Svenska Staten 131 10 QV0005133239 STO Lottery Bonds ------------------------------------------------------- Svenska Staten 131 BL SE0005133220 STO Lottery Bonds -------------------------------------------------------



Questions and feedback For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact: Angelica Nordberg, +46 8 405 60 00, angelica.nordberg@nasdaq.com, Axel Holm, +46 8 405 60 00, axel.holm@nasdaq.com Best regards Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income



