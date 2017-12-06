Adama Technologies Corp.: Adama Technologies Corp Announces Strategic Partnership to Launch New Digital Currency

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / Adama Technologies Corp. (OTC PINK: ADAC) announced today that they have chosen a strategic partner to launch their new digital currency that will be called CryX. CryX will a cyber, cryptocurrency that will be traded and exchanged within a cyber store owned, operated, and managed by Adama Technologies Corp. Additionally, CryX will be exchanged on a new cryptocurrency exchange site called Bit Trader Live, which is found online at www.BitTraderLive.com.

Eric Sills, CEO of Adama Technologies, commented on the announcement saying, "We are really focused on two aspects of this new digital currency venture. First, we are planning to build a first-class, online, retail platform that allows users to buy and sell goods of all kinds while allowing payment to be made in a whole variety of cyber and cryptocurrencies. Secondly, we have partnered with BitTraderLive.com to allow users to exchange our currency to increase accessibility and demand of our coin."

The company plans to release a beta version and testing site for their online retail space within the next two weeks and hopes to have the coin in place on BitTraderLive.com by early 2018. The Company has allowed a portion of the site to go live to offer a preview of what will be brought to the market. The site is located at www.Cryx.shop.

Mr. Sills continued, "Our team of designers and developers have really caught the vision of what we are trying to build and what we will accomplish in blending and marrying the cryptocurrency and online retail sectors. We plan to give people an entirely unique online retail experience and offer them flexibility and freedom in how they choose to pay for their purchases. Our partnership with BitTraderLive is a huge leap forward in allowing us to accomplish and achieve the vision we have outlined for this exciting new opportunity."

Contact Information:

Address:

1000 N. Green Valley

Suite 380

Henderson, NV 89074

Phone: (866) 859-8697

Website: www.AdamaTechnologies.com

SOURCE: Adama Technologies Corp.