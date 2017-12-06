Necker Island to Re-open in 2018

LONDON, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Virgin Limited Edition can confirm that Necker Island will welcome back its first guests to a newly restored Great House as early as October 2018, with further accommodation to reopen in 2019.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616255/Necker_Island.jpg )

Work has commenced to rebuild the island following the devastating effects of the 2017 hurricane season. Guests can look forward to white sandy beaches, luxurious accommodation, Watersports and top class food in one of the most beautiful regions of the world.

