Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market 2015-2017 & 2023: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 64.4% for 2017-2023

The "Mobile augmented reality Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report predicts the Global mobile augmented reality market to grow with a CAGR of 64.4% over the period of 2017-2023.
The report on Global mobile augmented reality market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.
The report on mobile augmented reality market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global mobile augmented reality market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global mobile augmented reality market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Global mobile augmented reality market by Applications
- Travel and Tourism
- Education and learning
- Gaming and entertainment
- Marketing and advertising
- Others
Global mobile augmented reality market by End-user
- Enterprises
- Consumers
Companies Profiled
- Google Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Metaio GmbH
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Daqri Llc
- Wikitude GmbH
- Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.
- Blippar.Com Ltd.
- Atheer Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Overview
4. Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market by Applications 2017 - 2023
5. Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market by End-user 2017 - 2023
6. Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market by Regions 2017 - 2023
7. Companies Covered
