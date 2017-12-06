MDT Releases TMR Magnetic Geartooth Encoders

MDT Extends TMR Sensor Product Portfolios with TMR Geartooth Encoder Modules for High-Performance Industrial Applications

SAN JOSE, California,and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MultiDimension Technology (MDT) announced the new Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) geartooth encoder TMR-GE series. Designed for gears in 0.4, 0.5, and 0.8 module with incremental digital outputs at up to x256 interpolation per gear pitch, the TMR-GE04,TMR-GE05, and TMR-GE08 geartooth encoders are applicable for a variety of industrial applications for rotary position and speed sensing in servo motors, energy and power generation systems, fine machinery, automation equipment, and elevators.

"MDT's TMR-GE04/05/08 series is the first available digital incremental geartooth encoders based on TMR technology. Designed with our in-depth expertise on TMR sensor technology, magnetic design, along with state-of-the-art signal processing circuitry, the TMR-GE series provides new alternatives to existing products on the market with benefits of our TMR technology, including high sensitivity, very low harmonic distortion, outstanding air-gap tolerance, and high-speed operation," said Dr. Song Xue, president and CEO of MultiDimension Technology. "MDT takes a leading position among all TMR sensor suppliers with our strong IP portfolio, unique know-how on TMR technology, and volume production facility. Such distinct advantages make MDT capable of meeting the most critical demand for high-performance and time-to-market pressures, thus offering enhanced ROI for our customers. We provide a comprehensive set of product and service options, including TMR sensors in standard packages or wafers, custom packages, or complete and ready-to-use sensor modules such as the TMR-GE04/05/08 geartooth encoders."

Key features of the TMR-GE04/05/08 encoder series

Incremental A/B/Z digital outputs

Programmable interpolation resolution up to x256 per period

High frequency response up to 700kHz

Large tolerance to air-gap and installation position

MDT is the first volume supplier who brings the advantages of TMR technology to the commercial sensor market. MDT's TMR sensors feature a number of outstanding performance benefits, including ultra-low power, ultra-high sensitivity, ultra-low noise, large dynamic range, and excellent thermal stability, which compliment limitations of present magnetic sensor technologies including Hall Effect, AMR (Anisotropic Magnetoresistance), and GMR (Giant Magnetoresistance). MDT suppliers TMR switch sensors, TMR angle sensors, TMR linear sensors and TMR geartooth sensors in standard packaged devices, and TMR image sensors and TMR geartooth encoders in complete sensor modules.

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Osaka, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

