

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Marvel New Media, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Co. (DIS), will partner with podcast platform Stitcher for 'Wolverine: The Long Night,' the first-ever Marvel scripted podcast, to be launched in spring 2018.



The 10-episode series will be available exclusively on Stitcher Premium until fall 2018, when it will make way for a wide release across all podcast platforms.



'Wolverine: The Long Night' is written by DC Comics writer Ben Percy and will be directed by Brendan Baker. Chloe Prasinos, who was formerly a producer for Gilmet's 'Reply All', will oversee sound design. The series is produced by Daniel Fink of Marvel and Jenny Radelet of Stitcher.



The show's cast includes actors Richard Armitage, best known for his role as Thorin Oakenshield in 'The Hobbit' film trilogy, Scott Adsit of '30 Rock', Bob Balaban of 'Moonrise Kingdom', and Brian Stokes Mitchell of 'Mr. Robot'.



Also cast in the series are actors Zoe Chao, Chaske Spencer, Jordan Bridges, David Call, Michael Burg and Lannon Killea. In addition, Chris Gethard, host of the 'Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People' podcast, will make a cameo appearance.



According to Marvel, the 'Wolverine: The Long Night' story is a hybrid of mystery and the larger-scale fantasy of the Marvel Universe.



The story follows a pair of agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad Marshall (Ato Essandoh) as they arrive in the fictional town of Burns, Alaska, to investigate a series of murders and quickly discover the town lives in fear of a serial killer.



The agents team up with deputy Bobby Reid (Andrew Keenan-Bolger) to investigate their prime suspect, Logan (Richard Armitage). Their search leads them on a fox hunt through the mysterious and corrupt town.



Outdoor scenes for the series will be recorded in realistic-sounding locations including forests and a cabin. In the studio, actors will be recorded in a fully surround-sound environment.



