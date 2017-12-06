Options Group Appoints L. Kevin Kelly as Vice Chairman

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Options Group, the global talent acquisition and development firm, announced that it has appointed L. Kevin Kelly asVice Chairman.

Formerly CEO of Heidrick & Struggles from 2006 to 2013, Kelly is currently the CEO of Halo Privacy, a cyber security consulting firm focusing on advanced secure communications.

At Options Group, Kelly will extend the firm's significant global presence. His portfolio will include expanding Options Group's footprint in financial services and technology while assisting in growing new practice areas, including CEO and board practice, consumer, industrial and life sciences.

"Kevin's addition to our senior team is a signal to the executive search industry that we are growing beyond our original remit," said CEO Mike Karp. "When we launched this firm 25 years ago, we were focused on exclusively recruiting talent for financial services. Now we serve a broad range of industries and offer a wide array of products and solutions."

"I am joining Options Group at an inflexion point in the talent lifecycle," Kelly said. "Today, machine learning and robotics are leading the way, creating new imperatives in workforce planning. Options Group is at the forefront of industry trends in predictive analytics and cognitive tools and is well positioned to optimally leverage these changes. I have been impressed by the firm's ground-breaking technologies that afford clients a unique, competitive edge."

According to Karp, Kelly is a perfect fit for Options Group because he sees talent holistically. "We support clients in developing a strategic understanding of talent, including cultural and leadership assessment." Kelly shares Options Group's international perspective. Before becoming CEO of Heidrick & Struggles, Kelly served as the firm's president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa and also ran the firm's Asia Pacific operation as regional managing partner.

Kelly then served as CEO of Asia Pulp & Paper, one of the world's largest paper companies.He is an advisor and board member of several companies and organizations as well as Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Kelly is a frequent speaker on executive management. He has authored three books on leadership: CEO: The Low Down on the Top Job, Top Jobs: How They Are Different and What You Need to Succeed and Leading in Turbulent Times. Kelly earned a BA from George Mason University and an MBA from Duke.