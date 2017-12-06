DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market by Type, Product, Material, Procedure - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global lung stents market is projected to reach USD 105.6 Million by 2022 from USD 76.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The rapidly increasing geriatric population, rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, high prevalence of tobacco smoking, and rising prevalence of lung cancer and other respiratory diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the lung stents market.

The report analyzes the global lung stents market by type, product, material, procedure, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the self-expandable stents segment accounted for the largest share of the global lung stents market in 2016. The large share of this segment is due to their easy removability, decreased possibility of complications, and the higher adoption of this stents by intervention pulmonologists.

Based on material, the metal stents segment accounted for the largest share of the lung stents market in 2016. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their ease of insertion, thinner walls as compared to silicone stents, a lower possibility of dislodgment or migration, and ability to adapt to the twisted airway.

The global lung stents market by end user is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. In 2016, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of bronchoscopy procedures in hospitals and favorable reimbursement scenario in most developed countries.

There are several alternative treatments for tracheal stenosis, including treatment with steroid regimen, anterior cricotracheal resection (splitting), laryngofissure creation (with the help of anterior lumen augmentation), tracheostomy cannula, and end-to-end anastomosis. The presence of these alternatives is limiting the adoption of lung stents during the treatment of target patients.

Boston Scientific (US) commanded market share of the global lung stents market in 2016. Over the past three years, the company has been focusing on expanding its product portfolio in intervention pulmonology by acquiring the small and mid-size organizations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Global Lung Stents Market, By Type



7 Global Lung Stents Market, By Product



8 Global Lung Stents Market, By Material



9 Global Lung Stents Market, By Procedure



10 Global Lung Stents Market, By End User



11 Lung Stents Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Boston Scientific

C.R. Bard

Cook Group

Efer Endoscopy

Endo-Flex

Fuji Systems

Hood Laboratories

M.I. Tech

Merit Medical Systems

Micro-Tech ( Nanjing )

) Novatech Sa

Taewoong Medical

Teleflex

