Large Format Printer Market Growth Steady at 4.00% CAGR to 2023 led by RIP Software Offering | ReportsnReports

Large Format Printer Market is forecast to reach $10.59 billion by 2023 from $8.37 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.00% during (2017-2023) driven by the increasing demand for large format printing in the textile, advertising, and packaging industries; the rising adoption of UV-curable inks in outdoor advertising, CAD, and technical printing applications; and the growing importance of digital document production in commercial printing applications.

Browse 68 Market Data Tables and 73 Figures spread through 179 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Large Format Printer Market by Offering (Printers, RIP software, Services), Printing Technology (Inkjet, Laser), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV Cured, Latex, Dye Sublimation), Print Width, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023"

The large format printer market ecosystem includes manufacturers and resellers such as Hewlett-Packard (HP) (US), Canon (Japan), Epson (Japan), Mimaki Engineering (Japan), Roland (Japan), Ricoh (Japan), Durst Phototechnik (Italy), Xerox (US), Konica Minolta (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Electronics for Imaging (EFI) (US), Kyocera (Japan), Lexmark (US), Mutoh (Japan), and ARC Document Solutions (US), and other end users.

The large format printer market for ink-based (inkjet) printer technology is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. One of the major reasons for the higher growth of the market for inkjet printers is the increasing use of inkjet large format printers for technical and CAD printing. Inkjet printer provides reduced running costs for large format printing, which has led to the widespread adoption of inkjet printers in this industry.

Large format printer market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. APAC is one of the prospective markets for this technology. Countries such as Japan and South Korea are already developed economies, and China had been the fastest-growing economy in the world for the last 2 decades. There is likely to be a tremendous demand for large format printers in the region during the forecast period because of high growth in graphic printing, apparel & textile printing, and CAD and technical printing. APAC produces a large amount of apparels and textiles, and this sector is expected to grow steadily in this region. A significant growth is likely to be witnessed in advertising and signage in India mainly due to the booming economy.

The Large Format Printer Market for raster image processor (RIP) software is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Raster image processor (RIP) software offering for large format printer is the fastest-growing segment. It helps in effective processing of files, which makes large format printers work faster and more consistently, which is very important for printing on different materials such as plastics, textiles, and others. With a dedicated RIP program, which is capable of processing larger files, the print management tasks become much easier; it enables people to multitask, thereby increasing process efficiency.

The large format printer market for signage applications is expected to hold the largest share of the large format printer market in 2016. This report segments the overall market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the global large format printer market size and that of the subsegments across different applications and regions.

This report covers the large format printer market based on offering, printing technology, print width, ink type, application, and geography. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations associated with the large format printer market.

In the process of determining and verifying the large format printer market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key experts. The breakup of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45 %, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 35%, Directors - 25%, and Others - 40%

By Geography: Americas - 45%, Europe - 20%, APAC - 30%, and RoW - 5%

Another research titled Digital Printing Market Global Forecast to 2023 says, the digital printing market was valued at $22.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.85 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2017 and 2023. The market for UV-cured ink for digital printing is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market for inkjet print head is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Digital printing market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. Companies such as Hewlett-Packard (US), Canon (Japan), Ricoh (Japan), Mimaki Engineering (Japan), Roland DG (Japan), Xerox (US), Seiko Epson (Japan), Durst Phototechnik (Italy), Electronics For Imaging (US), Inca Digital (UK), DIC Corporation (Japan), Flint Group (Luxembourg), Toyo Ink SC Holdings (Japan), SiegwerkDruckfarben (Germany), Sakata Inx (Japan), T&K Toka (Japan), Hubergroup Deutschland (Germany), SICPA Holding (Switzerland), Altana (Germany), Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. (Japan) have been profiled in this 192 pages research report

