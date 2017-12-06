sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.12.2017 | 16:02
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global ENT Workstations Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications

MUMBAI, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ENT Workstations market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "Global ENT Workstations Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications " to its offering.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130128/590935 )

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the ENT Workstations market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes ENT Workstations market by by Position, by ENT Workstation Function, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on ENT Workstations market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Click to view the sample copy of Global ENT Workstations Market Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/request-sample/960421

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players

  • ANA-MED (Poland)
  • ATMOS MedizinTechnik (Germany)
  • Chammed (Korea)
  • dantschke (Germany)
  • Entermed (Netherlands)
  • Euroclinic Medi-Care Solutions (Italy)
  • Foshan Gladent Medical (China)
  • GAES Medical (Spain)
  • Global Surgical Corporation (USA)
  • Heinemann Medizintechnik (Russia)
  • Medical Experts Group (Greece)
  • Medstar (USA)
  • MS Westfalia (Germany)
  • Nagashima Medical Instruments (Japan)
  • Optomic (Spain)
  • Seeuco Electronics Technology (China)
  • Sturdy Industrial (China Taiwan)
  • Xuzhou Pengkang Electrical Equipment (China)

Main types of products

  • ENT Workstations Market, by Position
  • Fixed
  • Movable (On Casters)

ENT Workstations Market, by ENT Workstation Function

  • Sample Function
  • Multifunction

ENT Workstations Market, by Key Consumer

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Others

Key Regions

North America

United States

  • Canada
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherland
  • Others

Asia & Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Korea
  • Australia
  • Southeast Asia
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Others

Africa & Middle East

  • South Africa
  • Egypt
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Iran
  • Others

To know more about the report and who is it suited for, head over to:
https://www.bharatbook.com/medical-devices-market-research-reports-960421/global-ent-workstations-players-regions.html

About Bharat Book Bureau:

Bharat Book Bureauis the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports , business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you.

Contact us:
Bharat Book Bureau
E: info@bharatbook.com
P: +91-22-27810772 / 27810773


LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau
Twitter:https://twitter.com/researchbook
Blog:https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/
W: http://www.bharatbook.com


© 2017 PR Newswire