Sweden, 2017-12-06 15:58 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Leif Liljebrunn, President and CEO of ZetaDisplay AB (publ), has acquired 10,000 common shares in the company. Following the acquisition, Leif Liljebrunn's holding amounts to 313 200 ordinary shares, which corresponds to 1,6 % of capital and 1,6 % of votes.



ZetaDisplay is a leading provider of Digital Signage to major retail and service chains. The company has approximately 130 employees and sales offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands.



For questions please contact:



ZetaDisplay AB (publ)



CEO Leif Liljebrunn



Telefon: +46 70 845 80 52



E-mail: leif.liljebrunn@zetadisplay.com



The information contained in this press release is the type of information which ZetaDisplay is obligated to publish according to the Market Abuse Regulation. The information was caused to be published by Leif Liljebrunn on 6 December 2017 at 3.55 PM.



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. The company's shares have been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm since December 4 2017, using the ZETA abbreviation. More information can be found at http://www.zetadisplay.com.



About Digital Signage and multi-channel communication



ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as a system for advertising, profiling and retail store communication, which forwards audio, images and film related to retail stores and information in the public environment. A Swedish name for Digital Signage translates as digital retailing communications. Solutions based on digital displays form a large part of the market, but development is proceeding towards the utilisation of more digital channels to communicate customer offers and other information. This is a matter of solutions that are integrated into social media and web sites, and apps for smart mobile phones and tablets which create interaction with customers. Development is also progressing towards integrating solutions with retailers' cash desks for automatic price updating and the automatic switching of offers on the digital displays.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656108