Prices Set to Make New Highs as Bitcoin Futures Launch Date ApproachesAnd so it's confirmed! December 18 is CME's official Bitcoin futures launch date. Why is this a big deal? Because this launch is going to spur a new era in the crypto-world. This is when Bitcoin prices could burst into another major rally.Let me explain why this is a game-changer for Bitcoin.Say, you're new to cryptocurrency investing. You've just heard of Bitcoin-a digital currency being touted as a gold-like, safe-haven, investment alternative to fiat currency. You hear that the world is just opening up to this new idea and Bitcoin prices are skyrocketing. All this is.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...