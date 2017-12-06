The global automotive high-performance air filter (HPAF) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global automotive HPAF market by end-user, which includes the aftermarket and the OEM segments, of which the aftermarket segment accounted for close to 61% of the market share in 2016. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: stringent emission norms across various developed nations

Stringent emission norms are in place across various developed nations. The European Union (EU) has been at the forefront to introduce CO2 standards for the passenger car segment. Similar regulations are being implemented across the globe. HPAF supplies energy efficient, contamination free air to the internal combustion engine. This reduces the formation of residual waste and toxic gases by the fuel burning process.

According to Raj Gaurav Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "An efficient air filter can make the engine silent, create efficient combustion, reduce fuel consumption, increase the lifespan of the engine, and enhance its performance. Furthermore, the efficient fuel combustion reduces exhaust emissions and minimizes carbon deposits. This helps to adhere to the stringent emission norms laid out by the governments of various countries, which, in turn, favors market growth."

Market trend: HEPA and ULPA filters

HEPA and ULPA filters are designed to trap contaminants in the air in most environmental conditions. These are designed for high-performance but still differ in the level of the removal of contaminates. The efficiency of purification and airflow mechanism design are different for HEPA and ULPA. HEPA filters can remove 99.97% of the contaminants with a particle size of 0.3 microns, and ULPA filters can remove 99.99% of the contaminants with a particle size of 0.11 microns.

Market challenge: high initial cost

The initial cost of HPAFs is higher than the conventional air filter. However, the HPAF is advanced, reusable, and its lifespan is equivalent to that of the vehicle. In addition, the awareness regarding this technology is low, which is expected to pick up over time as the requirement for HPAF increases further owing to stringent emission norms.

Key vendors in the market

K&N Engineering

BMC Air Filters

TMG Performance Products

The global automotive high-performance air filter market consists of a few vendors. K&N Engineering is one of the most prominent vendors in the global automotive HPAF market. It is dedicated to the automotive intake air purification technology. The major vendors have an advanced level of R&D for HPAF as the volumes are low in comparison to standard air filters.

