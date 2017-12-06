In addition to being a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization, Vetter is also a leader in the area of occupational health management. That is the conclusion reached by the initiative Corporate Health Award, which annually recognizes companies that have made an above-average contribution to their employees' healthcare. In this context, Vetter has been acknowledged for excellence in the category of 'chemical and pharma industry'. The Corporate Health Award is one of a number of well-known initiatives that focus on occupational health management. With a workforce of around 4,300 employees, Vetter supports its customers in the development, aseptic manufacturing and packaging of injectable drugs, including those for the world's top 20 companies in the pharma and biotech sector.

The provider of prefilled drug-delivery systems sees this recognition as further proof of having adopted the correct strategy, as it pertains to occupational health management. "Our clients value the high quality we offer in realizing various projects, often those involving highly complex pharmaceutical or biotechnological undertakings," said Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. "As a company that operates in the healthcare sector, it is a matter of course for us to apply this essence of quality across the board, including those actions concerning the healthcare services we offer our own employees." Each year, the family-owned enterprise invests a six-figure sum in realizing and further expanding its health management services, headed by Petra Hagel.

Participation in the Corporate Health Award is contingent upon the completion of a comprehensive audit in which independent experts analyse the quality and effectiveness of a company's occupational health management. Among other items, they look specifically at the offering of health-promoting services, innovative processes, and the interlocking of the program with the individual executive level. "The individual audits we perform are in-depth. We examine how sustainably a programme has been incorporated into a company's structure and how its employees can benefit," says Markus A.W. Hoehner, CEO of the market research company EuPD Research Sustainable Management GmbH, and one of the initiators of the Corporate Health Award.

"With our occupational health management the company offers all employees the opportunity to do something positive for themselves and incorporates their overall health," said Soelkner. "In doing so, we also highlight those factors we consider to be the most important to our company's success story, namely, the employees."

