Global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery (Horizontal End Side-Load, Top-load, Wraparound, Vertical Leaflet, Vertical Sleeve) Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market by Type (Horizontal End Side-Load, Top-Load, Wraparound, Vertical Leaflet, Vertical Sleeve), Functional Automation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The packaging automation solution market was valued at USD 28.39 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 52.42 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of automation solutions across various industries, increasing need for supply chain integration, and reduction in labor costs are the major drivers for the solution market. Also, the advancements in technology such as wireless technology, autonomous control, and wearable computing are driving the packaging automation.

This report covers the packaging automation solution market on the basis of product type, function, software and service, industry, and geography. Food and beverages and logistics and warehousing industries are expected to hold the largest share of the overall packaging automation during the forecast period. The rising adoption of automated packaging systems is driving the growth of this market for the food and beverages industry. The packaging automation for the food and beverages industry is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022.

Europe held the largest share of the packaging automation in 2015. Germany is a major contributor to the growth of the packaging automation solution market in Europe. The high growth of the market in Europe can be attributed to the fast adoption of new technology by the masses and the presence of several manufacturing industries and also packaging automation providers in the region; these companies offer a wide range of automated packaging systems for applications in industries such as food and beverages, logistics and warehousing, retail, healthcare, chemical, automotive, and aerospace and defense.

The packaging automation solution market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate between 2016 and 2022. The increasing number of players and the high growth in food and beverages and healthcare industries is the major factor driving the growth of the market in APAC.

Factors such as high capital cost and high level of maintenance required for automated packaging systems are restraining the growth of the packaging automation solution market. This report discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the packaging automation. In addition, it analyzes the current market scenario and forecasts the market size till 2022.

Some of the major companies operating in the packaging automation solution market are Rockwell Automation (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Automated Packaging Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Kollmorgen (U.S.), and BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., KG (Germany).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macro Economic Overview



7 Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market, By Type



8 Beverage Carton Packaging Market, By Application



9 Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery, By Functional Automation



10 Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



ACG Worldwide

Bosch Packaging Technology

Bradman Lake Group

Cariba

Cornwell Products Packaging

Econocorp

Elopak

Galdi

Gerhard Schubert

GPI Equipment

Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions

Jacob White Packaging

KHS

Krones

Langfang Best Crown Packing Machinery

Loeschpack Verpackungstechnik

Mitsubishi Electric

N.R. Narong Group

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

Pakmatic Company

R.A Jones Group

Shenyang Beiya Beverage Machinery

Sidel

SIG Combibloc

Visy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6q7vr7/beverage_carton

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716