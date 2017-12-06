

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of voters disapprove of the Republican tax reform plan, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Tuesday.



Fifty-three percent of voters said they disapprove of the GOP's tax plan, while 29 percent approve. Another 18 percent are undecided.



Quinnipiac found that 67 percent of Republicans approve of the plan but said they are the only party, gender, education, age or racial group listed to approve.



The disapproval of the Republican tax plan comes as voters say 61 percent to 34 percent that the proposal favors the rich at the expense of the middle class.



Forty-one percent of voters think the plan will increase their taxes, while 20 percent think the plan will reduce their taxes and 32 percent think the plan will not have much impact on their taxes.



The poll also found that voters say 47 percent to 39 percent that the Democratic Party can do a better job handling taxes than the GOP.



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,508 voters was conducted November 29th through December 4th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX