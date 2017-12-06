Global Transport Stream Switching Market: Leading Players Keen on Incorporating Advanced Techniques to Offer Seamless Stream Processing - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Amidst soaring competition, companies operating in the global transport stream switching market are making efforts to offer seamless stream splicing and stream processing. To achieve this advanced techniques are incorporated, which calls for high investment. Given the scenario, larger players in the global transport stream switching market are likely to invest increasingly in research and development, a factor that would enable the global transport stream switching market gain momentum in the coming years. Besides this, they are expected to conduct several strategic activities to boost their businesses, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. According to TMR, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Starfish Technologies Ltd, Telestream, LLC, VBrick Systems, Inc., nablet GmbH, Manzanita Systems, Harmonic, Inc., Mediaware International Pty Ltd, MIVIDI, Nevion AS, AdGorilla LLC, and Techex are some of the most prominent companies operating in the global transport stream switching market. The strategies they adopt to emerge at the fore can spearhead the prevailing market trends significantly.

By the end of 2025, the global transport stream switching market is forecast to reach US$1699.04 mn. According to TMR, the global transport stream switching market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% between 2017 and 2025. By end use, the broadcasters and operators segment held lead in 2016. Besides this, the market is also expected to witness lucrative prospects in healthcare and BFSI segments. By the end of 2025, the healthcare and BFSI segments are likely to hold 36.9% of the global market. Regionally, North America held dominance in the global transport stream switching market. During the course of the forecast period, the transport stream switching market in Asia Pacific is also likely to witness strong growth trends.

Rising Demand for Live Streaming Videos to Aid Market's Expansion

As the adoption of live streaming videos and the demand for on-demand services escalate, the global transport stream switching is likely to grow stronger in response. Prospects are expected to remain exceptionally lucrative for the market in the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Today, the world is gradually shifting away from tradition methods of promotion to digital advertisement, considering its robust technology and the ability to reach a wider and more scattered audience. This will significant impetus to the global transport stream switching market. The market is also expected to considerably benefit from the rising uptake of optimized video codecs at reduced bitrates and improved quality for broadcasting.

Market to Benefit Significantly as Businesses Roll out Digital Marketing Campaigns

Besides these, there are several other factors contributing to the market's expansion. For the instance, the demand for transport stream switching has spiked considerably in response to the roll out digital marketing campaigns by businesses for reaching a more widespread audience through online platforms. The adoption of cloud based services, digital platforms, and the rising demand for media connectivity on the go through live video streaming, smartphones, or notebooks have enabled the market gain momentum as well. These are also the key factors impelling businesses to shift from traditional approaches to more novel digital advertisement platforms, in turn contributing toward the growth of the global transport stream switching market. With the increasing availability of media contents such as videos on social media platforms and the demand for video conferences via live streaming across organizations, the global transport stream switching market is likely to exhibit impressive CAGR in the coming years.

This review is based on a TMR report, titled "Transport Stream Switching Market (Component - Software (Transport Stream Processing, Transport Stream Splicing, Regional Television, Content Replacement/Blackout, Ad Insertion (Ai) (DAi), Logo Insertion, Audio/Subtitle Insertion, and Channel In A Box) and Services (Consulting, System Integration, and Maintenance); Streaming Type (Live Streaming, Linear TV, and Video On Demand Streaming); End Use (Broadcasters and Operators, BFSI, Education, and Healthcare):- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast2017 - 2025."

The report segments the global transport stream switching market as:

Global Transport Stream Switching Market

By Component Software Transport Stream Processing Transport stream splicing Regional Television Content Replacement/blackout Ad Insertion ( AI) (DAI ) Logo Insertion Audio/Subtitle insertion Channel in a Box Services Consulting System Integration Maintenance



By Streaming Type Live Streaming Linear TV Video on Demand Streaming



By End-use Broadcasters and Operators BFSI Education Healthcare Others (Government, etc)



By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



