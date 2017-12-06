Laminated Busbar Market Worth 1,004.5 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Laminated Busbar Market by Insulation (Epoxy Powder Coating, Kapton, Mylar, Tedlar, Nomex, Tonnex), Conductor (Copper, Aluminum), End-User (Power Electronics, Alternative Energy, Transportation, Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 743.2 Million in 2017 to USD 1,004.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.21%.

Browse 76 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Laminated Busbar Market: Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/laminated-busbar-market-211931233.html

The market is set to grow due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles to reduce pollution in tier 1 and tier 2 cities around the world and the increased share of renewable energies in the primary energy mix globally.

The power electronics and silicon carbide segment is expected to be the largest market for laminated busbars, by end-user, during the forecast period.

Laminated busbars are used in a wide range of power electronics and silicon carbide applications. The increased adoption of electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and motor drives is leading to the increased demand for power stacks. These factors are expected to drive the power electronics and silicon carbide end-user segment of the Laminated Busbar Market, during the forecast period.

The epoxy powder coating segment is expected to be the largest segment of the Laminated Busbar Market in 2017

The epoxy powder coating segment is expected to be the largest market for laminated busbars, by insulation, in 2017. Epoxy materials are known for their excellent adhesion, chemical and heat resistance, excellent mechanical properties, and very good electrical insulating properties. Epoxy-based insulation is relatively cheaper than other insulation materials, leading to the segment accounting for the largest expected market share in 2017.

Europe is expected to lead the Laminated Busbar Market during the forecast period.

In this report, the Laminated Busbar Market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The European market is expected to lead the Laminated Busbar Market, by region, during the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles and the continuously increasing share of renewable energies are the main factors driving the growth of the European market.

For an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Laminated Busbar Market. These include Rogers Corporation (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), Mersen (France), Idealec SAS (France), and Sun King Power Electronics Group Limited (China). These players are trying to understand the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

