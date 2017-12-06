The tax benefits for renewable energy generation projects, which were set to expire at the end of this year, have been extended until the end of 2022.

The National Assembly of Nicaragua has approved a reform of the Law 532 for the Promotion of Electric Generation with Renewable Sources, which extends the fiscal incentives for renewable energy for another five years.

The tax benefits, which were expected to be terminated at the end of 2017, will now be available until January 1, 2023. The reform has been promoted by the president of Guatemala, Daniel Ortega.

"There are advanced studies of projects and assessment of the country's renewable sources which have made it possible ...

