Up to 250,000 people are set to benefit from the containers, with communities revived by opportunities electricity can offer them.

The €10 million (US$11.8 million) bond has been issued by Germany-based renewable energy start-up, Africa GreenTec Asset Gmbh.

The goal is to provide up to 250,000 people with clean, cheap and reliable energy via the financing and delivery of mobile solar containers. Currently, around 12,000 villages in Mali have no access to electricity.

The 40 foot containers comprise a mobile 41 kW PV installation and 60 kW of battery storage, which can provide off-grid power to the residents who receive them.

They will be sold to local villagers "at fair prices", with the proceeds used to cover ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...