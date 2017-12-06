World Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report 2017-2018 - The Number of Seats will Grow by 22% in 2017, 22.5% in 2018, 23% in both 2019 and 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2017-2018 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report presents the foremost, authoritative analysis of this dynamic and rapidly growing IT sector. The Report provides detailed coverage of the competitive landscape, vendors, products, and trends and challenges that are driving this market; it also addresses market share, projections, adoption rates, benefits, return on investment, pricing, customer satisfaction and implementation best practices.

2017 was the breakthrough year for the cloud-based contact center infrastructure (CBCCI) market. Momentum, which has been building for years, has created a large and lucrative ecosystem of partnerships among many types of vendors. There are over 150 CBCCI competitors world-wide, and hundreds of system integrators, value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, technology partners, and more, who are dedicated to building this sector. While this is positive for the market in general, it makes it difficult for customers, who need to differentiate between the offerings. This Report provides prospects with the information they need to help select the best CBCCI solution for their operating environment.

The CBCCI vendors have invested millions of dollars over the past 20 years to build their solutions and supporting networks. These solutions are generally much more technologically current than their premise-based counterparts. And the innovation keeps coming, including the introduction of artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language understanding and analytics into CBCCI solutions.

The CBCCI vendors are working hard to address security concerns and stay up to date with rapidly evolving security and regulatory requirements, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the US, the world-wide payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), the UK's Data Protection Act, the BDSG Federal Data Protection Act in Germany, the upcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and many more.

The CBCCI market is growing rapidly, and a tremendous untapped opportunity remains as more companies transition to the cloud. It's estimated that the revenue size of the cloud-based contact center infrastructure market was at least $2.8 billion (excluding carrier revenue) as of the end of 2016. This represents only 11.4% of total contact center seats, so the revenue potential of this market is in the tens of billions. It's predicted that the number of seats will grow by 22% in 2017, 22.5% in 2018, 23% in both 2019 and 2020, and then growth will slow to 21% in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria



4. Service Delivery Models

4.1 Service Delivery Definitions

4.2 Vendor Service Delivery Options



5. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Overview

5.1 Core Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Components

5.2 Core Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Capabilities

5.2.1 ACD

5.2.2 IVR/IVA

5.2.3 CTI

5.2.4 Unified Communications

5.2.5 Outbound

5.2.6 CRM

5.2.7 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics



6. Cloud-based Contact Center Infrastructure Technical Overview

6.1 Core CBCCI Technical Capabilities

6.1.1 Multi-Tenancy

6.1.2 Integration

6.1.3 Security

6.1.4 Compliance Management



7. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Trends and Challenges

7.1 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Trends

7.2 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Challenges



8. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Innovation

8.1 New Product Features

8.2 Future Enhancements



9. Cloud-Based Contact Center Vendors Deliver More Innovation with Less Effort

9.1 Ease of Doing Business: One Vendor, One Solution

9.2 The Quest for Highly Reliable System Performance

9.3 Contact Center Expertise

9.4 Ongoing Innovation

9.5 Down but not Out: Disaster Recovery/ Business Continuity

9.6 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Selection Checklist



10. Omni-Channel Contact Centers for the Digital Era

10.1 Omni-Channel Contact Centers are the Future of Sales, Service and Support

10.2 Building and Transitioning to an Omni-Channel Contact Center Environment

10.3 The Omni-Channel Agent Experience

10.4 The Omni-Channel Supervisor Experience



11. Omni-Channel Key Performance Indicators

11.1 Contact Center KPI Requirements

11.2 Top Contact Center KPIs

11.3 KPIs to Engage and Motivate Agents



12. Super Agents: A Guide to Developing, Engaging and Retaining Omni-Channel Agents

12.1 Agent Engagement Best Practices

12.2 Good and Bad Agent Attrition

12.3 Focus on Agent Retention



13. Workforce Optimization Suites: An Ideal Complement to Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure

13.1 WFO Defined

13.2 WFO Capabilities of Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solutions

13.2.1 Recording

13.2.2 Quality Assurance/Quality Management

13.2.3 Workforce Management

13.2.4 Performance Management

13.2.5 Gamification

13.2.6 Voice of the Customer/Voice of the Employee/Surveying

13.3 WFO Analytics Offerings

13.3.1 Speech Analytics

13.3.2 Text Analytics

13.2.3 Desktop Analytics

13.2.4 Robotic Process Automation

13.2.5 Customer Journey Analytics



14. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Activity Analysis

14.1 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Customers and Seats



15. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Projections



16. Adoption of Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solutions



17. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Competitive Landscape

17.1 What is a Contact Center Infrastructure Solution?

17.2 Hybrid Contact Center Software

17.3 What Companies Should Look For When Selecting Cloud-Based Vendors

17.4 What's Next for the Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market



18. CBCCI Vendors and Solutions

18.1 Company Snapshot

18.2 Vendor Strategy

18.3 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure High-Level Functional Summary

18.4 SMB Offerings



19. Implementing and Managing a Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solution

19.1 Implementation Analysis

19.2 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Implementation Best Practices

19.3 License Management

19.4 Maintenance and Ongoing Support



20. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

20.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

20.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Categories

20.2.1 Product Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer

20.3 Customer Background and Insights

20.3.1 Customer Background

20.3.2 Customer Insights

20.3.3 Challenges to Address by Implementing a Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solution

20.3.4 Strengths of Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solutions

20.3.5 Product Enhancements

20.3.6 Additional Comments



21. Pricing

21.1 Pricing Structure

21.2 Pricing for a 50-Seat Implementation

21.3 Pricing for a 250-Seat Implementation

21.4 Pricing for a 500-Seat Implementation



22. Company Reports

22.1 88, Inc.

22.2 BroadSoft, Inc.

22.3 Content Guru

22.4 eLoyalty, LLC (a TeleTech Company)

22.5 Enghouse Interactive

22.6 Five9, Inc.

22.7 Genesys

22.8 NewVoiceMedia

22.9 NICE inContact

22.10 Serenova

22.11 Sharpen

22.12 Twilio, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rsgxjc/20172018





