World Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report 2017-2018 - The Number of Seats will Grow by 22% in 2017, 22.5% in 2018, 23% in both 2019 and 2020

Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report presents the foremost, authoritative analysis of this dynamic and rapidly growing IT sector. The Report provides detailed coverage of the competitive landscape, vendors, products, and trends and challenges that are driving this market; it also addresses market share, projections, adoption rates, benefits, return on investment, pricing, customer satisfaction and implementation best practices.
2017 was the breakthrough year for the cloud-based contact center infrastructure (CBCCI) market. Momentum, which has been building for years, has created a large and lucrative ecosystem of partnerships among many types of vendors. There are over 150 CBCCI competitors world-wide, and hundreds of system integrators, value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, technology partners, and more, who are dedicated to building this sector. While this is positive for the market in general, it makes it difficult for customers, who need to differentiate between the offerings. This Report provides prospects with the information they need to help select the best CBCCI solution for their operating environment.
The CBCCI vendors have invested millions of dollars over the past 20 years to build their solutions and supporting networks. These solutions are generally much more technologically current than their premise-based counterparts. And the innovation keeps coming, including the introduction of artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language understanding and analytics into CBCCI solutions.
The CBCCI vendors are working hard to address security concerns and stay up to date with rapidly evolving security and regulatory requirements, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the US, the world-wide payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), the UK's Data Protection Act, the BDSG Federal Data Protection Act in Germany, the upcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and many more.
The CBCCI market is growing rapidly, and a tremendous untapped opportunity remains as more companies transition to the cloud. It's estimated that the revenue size of the cloud-based contact center infrastructure market was at least $2.8 billion (excluding carrier revenue) as of the end of 2016. This represents only 11.4% of total contact center seats, so the revenue potential of this market is in the tens of billions. It's predicted that the number of seats will grow by 22% in 2017, 22.5% in 2018, 23% in both 2019 and 2020, and then growth will slow to 21% in 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. Service Delivery Models
4.1 Service Delivery Definitions
4.2 Vendor Service Delivery Options
5. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Overview
5.1 Core Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Components
5.2 Core Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Capabilities
5.2.1 ACD
5.2.2 IVR/IVA
5.2.3 CTI
5.2.4 Unified Communications
5.2.5 Outbound
5.2.6 CRM
5.2.7 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics
6. Cloud-based Contact Center Infrastructure Technical Overview
6.1 Core CBCCI Technical Capabilities
6.1.1 Multi-Tenancy
6.1.2 Integration
6.1.3 Security
6.1.4 Compliance Management
7. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Trends and Challenges
7.1 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Trends
7.2 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Challenges
8. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Innovation
8.1 New Product Features
8.2 Future Enhancements
9. Cloud-Based Contact Center Vendors Deliver More Innovation with Less Effort
9.1 Ease of Doing Business: One Vendor, One Solution
9.2 The Quest for Highly Reliable System Performance
9.3 Contact Center Expertise
9.4 Ongoing Innovation
9.5 Down but not Out: Disaster Recovery/ Business Continuity
9.6 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Selection Checklist
10. Omni-Channel Contact Centers for the Digital Era
10.1 Omni-Channel Contact Centers are the Future of Sales, Service and Support
10.2 Building and Transitioning to an Omni-Channel Contact Center Environment
10.3 The Omni-Channel Agent Experience
10.4 The Omni-Channel Supervisor Experience
11. Omni-Channel Key Performance Indicators
11.1 Contact Center KPI Requirements
11.2 Top Contact Center KPIs
11.3 KPIs to Engage and Motivate Agents
12. Super Agents: A Guide to Developing, Engaging and Retaining Omni-Channel Agents
12.1 Agent Engagement Best Practices
12.2 Good and Bad Agent Attrition
12.3 Focus on Agent Retention
13. Workforce Optimization Suites: An Ideal Complement to Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure
13.1 WFO Defined
13.2 WFO Capabilities of Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solutions
13.2.1 Recording
13.2.2 Quality Assurance/Quality Management
13.2.3 Workforce Management
13.2.4 Performance Management
13.2.5 Gamification
13.2.6 Voice of the Customer/Voice of the Employee/Surveying
13.3 WFO Analytics Offerings
13.3.1 Speech Analytics
13.3.2 Text Analytics
13.2.3 Desktop Analytics
13.2.4 Robotic Process Automation
13.2.5 Customer Journey Analytics
14. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Activity Analysis
14.1 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Customers and Seats
15. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Projections
16. Adoption of Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solutions
17. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Competitive Landscape
17.1 What is a Contact Center Infrastructure Solution?
17.2 Hybrid Contact Center Software
17.3 What Companies Should Look For When Selecting Cloud-Based Vendors
17.4 What's Next for the Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market
18. CBCCI Vendors and Solutions
18.1 Company Snapshot
18.2 Vendor Strategy
18.3 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure High-Level Functional Summary
18.4 SMB Offerings
19. Implementing and Managing a Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solution
19.1 Implementation Analysis
19.2 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Implementation Best Practices
19.3 License Management
19.4 Maintenance and Ongoing Support
20. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Satisfaction Analysis
20.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories
20.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Categories
20.2.1 Product Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
20.3 Customer Background and Insights
20.3.1 Customer Background
20.3.2 Customer Insights
20.3.3 Challenges to Address by Implementing a Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solution
20.3.4 Strengths of Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solutions
20.3.5 Product Enhancements
20.3.6 Additional Comments
21. Pricing
21.1 Pricing Structure
21.2 Pricing for a 50-Seat Implementation
21.3 Pricing for a 250-Seat Implementation
21.4 Pricing for a 500-Seat Implementation
22. Company Reports
22.1 88, Inc.
22.2 BroadSoft, Inc.
22.3 Content Guru
22.4 eLoyalty, LLC (a TeleTech Company)
22.5 Enghouse Interactive
22.6 Five9, Inc.
22.7 Genesys
22.8 NewVoiceMedia
22.9 NICE inContact
22.10 Serenova
22.11 Sharpen
22.12 Twilio, Inc.
