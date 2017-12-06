Latin American Contact Centers Need to Embrace Automation and Service Innovation to Avoid Extinction

Service providers should focus on best-of-breed technologies and enhanced processes to gain a competitive advantage, finds Frost & Sullivan's Customer Contact team

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Latin American contact center outsourcing services market is experiencing a slight increase despite a sluggish economy. While US demand is expected to provide sustained growth for contact center service providers (CCSPs) with Latin American facilities, new technologies and increasing client expectations provide a new avenue for CCSP differentiation. However, a lack of service diversification and English-speaking talent, increased adoption of automated solutions, and major clients improving operational efficiency and reducing call volumes to call centers are factors restraining market evolution.

Frost & Sullivan's research, Analysis of the Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market, Forecast to 2022,finds that the market earned $9.52 billion in revenues in 2016 and is expected to reach $13.48 billion in 2022, witnessing continuous development in the forthcoming years. The study examines drivers and restraints, revenues, agents, workstations, domestic versus offshore, aggregated domestic demand, industry verticals, price comparisons, service function, channel of contact, and market share by countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and CaCar.

To access more information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/20u

Key highlights of the study include:

In terms of vertical markets, telecommunications , business and financial services generated almost 79 percent of the market revenue in past years. The travel, hospitality, insurance, healthcare , and high tech verticals are forecast to experience strong growth rates in the forthcoming years.

, and generated almost 79 percent of the market revenue in past years. The , and high tech verticals are forecast to experience strong growth rates in the forthcoming years. Central America and the Caribbean achieved the highest rise in the region based on the strong momentum of nearshoring;

achieved the highest rise in the region based on the strong momentum of nearshoring; Peru attained growth rates based on its domestic business and several offshore markets;

attained growth rates based on its domestic business and several offshore markets; Colombia enjoyed good performances in the local, nearshoring, Spain and LATAM Shore segments;

enjoyed good performances in the local, nearshoring, and LATAM Shore segments; The Mexican market is expected to keep expanding in spite of the increasing uncertainty related to 2018 Presidential Elections and the NAFTA Negotiations.

"Latin American organizations are increasingly aware that they must digitally transform to remain relevant to their customers," said Customer Contact Senior Industry Analyst Sebastian Menutti. "The most relevant competitive advantage of the CCSPs against the internal contact centers is evolving from a cost-saving standpoint to being able to deliver a more robust customer experience and attain higher customer satisfaction marks through best-of-breed technologies and enhanced processes."

CCSPs should look to reposition themselves as digital transformation igniters and subject-matter experts in implementing technology to improve processes. Enterprises that lack the digital expertise should build a partner ecosystem with technology experts and system integrators that could help them in complex projects. Further strategic imperatives for CCSPs' success in LATAM include:

Work with clients to improve automation via artificial intelligence (AI);

Encourage clients to calculate the full value of any CRM-related investment, e.g., customer lifetime value;

Consider leveraging virtual assistants that employ machine learning to improve over time; and

Delivering a richer, more personalized and comprehensive customer experience, e.g., training retail staff to interact with customers using digital devices and tablets.

Analysis of the Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market, Forecast to 2022,forms part of Frost & Sullivan's Customer Contact Growth Partnership Service program subscription. Other recent research includes Growth Opportunities in the European Customer Management BPO Market, Forecast to 2021, Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2023

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Analysis of the Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market, Forecast to 2022

K1B3-76

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications - Latin America

P: +54 11 4777 5300

F: +54 11 4777 5300

E: francesca.valente@frost.com

