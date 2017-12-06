

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has blocked access to YouTube on Amazon's Echo Show --the retail giant's latest voice-enabled speaker with display. Fire TV streaming device customers have been notified they will not be able to use YouTube from January 1, 2018.



Google has blamed Amazon's unwillingness to reach a deal with the search giant behind the reason for the blocking.



'We've been trying to reach agreement with Amazon to give consumers access to each other's products and services. But Amazon doesn't carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn't make Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of Nest's latest products. Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and FireTV. We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon,' Google said.



According to Variety, Amazon in a statement said, 'Echo Show and Fire TV now display a standard web view of YouTube.com and point customers directly to YouTube's existing website. Google is setting a disappointing precedent by selectively blocking customer access to an open website. We hope to resolve this with Google as soon as possible.'



The search giant's move is the latest considering the long-standing battle for dominance between the two tech giants across hardware and entertainment products industry.



Amazon had stopped selling Google Chromecast in 2015, which was at that time the top-selling streaming device on Amazon.com. Amazon had cited that Chromecast did not work well with Prime Video as the reason. Amazon has also now stopped selling Nest, Google's smart thermostat.



