SAN MATEO, Calif., 2017-12-06 16:47 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka, the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that Mike Hoffman has joined the company's executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Sales. In his new role, Hoffman will spearhead and further scale Aryaka's global sales and channel organizations as the company grows rapidly and expands its market footprint in 2018.



Hoffman brings to Aryaka more than 30 years of sales leadership experience in scaling networking companies to significant growth and helping businesses execute to an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer for SDN startup Big Switch Networks, where he helped double the company's revenues, resulting in six consecutive record-breaking quarters.



He also spent six years as the Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Gigamon, a network visibility solutions provider. He assisted in the company's IPO in 2013 and grew its revenue from $20 million to $140 million during his tenure. While at Gigamon, Hoffman captured 66 of the Fortune 100 accounts and nurtured the company's top 25 high-profile customers to reach a $4.4M median install per account. Within one year, Gigamon's top 25 customers had installed 21 times the initial purchase price.



"I'm thrilled to join the market leader in the global SD-WAN space," said Hoffman. "Aryaka's global SD-WAN is the perfect fit for any international organization looking for an alternative to legacy connectivity technologies, and wanting to accelerate application performance around the world by establishing a network superhighway to cloud and SaaS providers."



Hoffman joins Aryaka on the heels of some significant industry accolades for the company. Last month, Aryaka was named to Red Herring's Top 100 Global list and was the first and only SD-WAN provider named to LinkedIn's 2017 Top Startups and Disruptors list.



"We are excited to have Mike join our executive leadership team and continue our momentum in disrupting the industry landscape," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO of Aryaka. "Mike has been building successful, goal-oriented sales teams with a channel focus for more than 30 years. His experience in growing a company from a private startup through a successful IPO will be extremely valuable during this next stage of expansion for Aryaka."



Deployed by more than 700 global enterprises, Aryaka has the fastest growing global SD-WAN solution on the market today, delivering improved and stable performance for cloud and on-premises applications to enterprise datacenters, branch offices, and remote or mobile employees worldwide. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.



About Aryaka Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



