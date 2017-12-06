Biotech's Flying Under The Radar

LAS VEGAS, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Biotech investors spend a ton of time considering what the cure for cancer could be or the next invention that could eliminate a rare disease. It's difficult to keep track of the advancements and developments in biotechnology causing some of the smaller, more innovative companies to fly under the radar of biotech investors. Investors are constantly inundated with information and news about the biggest biotech companies in the market. With such a large focus on the biggest companies, smaller companies with huge potential are often ignored and undiscovered.

Getting to know the small, innovative biotech companies is key for investors as they can have the largest pay off. Big biotech stocks have gone nowhere, or declined over the last few years Sanofi, Pfizer, and Bristol-Meyers.One issue of the larger companies dominating the market is they tend to develop "me too" drugs, drugs chemically related to another prototype or other compound already created and on the market. "Me too" drugs lack pricing power.

Let's take a look at a few smaller, micro biotech's that are currently flying under the radar of investors. These companies are important to follow as they have exponential growth potential and are working on new and innovative drugs: Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: PPCB), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX), AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN), and Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR).

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB)

Market Cap: $1.143, current share price: $.17

PPCB is one such company, flying significantly under the radar. PPCB is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. PPCB had a huge announcement earlier this week... The 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event is scheduled for December 7th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and PPCB will be presenting. They'll be discussing the Company's future plans and operations and its focus on the anticipated milestones of its lead product, PRP, as it heads toward First-In-Human studies in 2018. PRP is a solution for once-daily intravenous administration of a combination of two pancreatic proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. Currently progressing towards First-In-Human studies, PRP aims to prevent tumor recurrence and metastasis from solid tumors. This event is the largest independent conference for small/microcap companies featuring 240 other companies. Companies invited to present at LD Micro's Main Event are unique and on the rise. This means big things are on the horizon for PPCB.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX)

Market Cap: $372.888M, current share price: $4.41

Another small biopharma to keep a look out for is CPRX. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases. Earlier this week, the Company announced positive results from a second Phase 3 clinical trial of Firdapseused for the symptomatic treatment of Lambert-Eaten myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). You'll want to keep a look out as CPRX continues to announce results from their clinical trials.

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS)

Market Cap: $32.246M, current share price: $1.9655

AEZS, announced earlier this week that the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the use of Macrilen' (macimorelin) for the evaluation of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD) has been accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for regulatory review. Macrilen', an orally available ghrelin agonist, stimulates the secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland. AEZS is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical therapies. These inventions could create potential for the larger companies to create into "me too" drugs.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)

Market Cap: $308.114M, current share price: $1.93

Just last week, GERN announced that the first patient has been dosed in the expanded Part 1 of IMerge. This company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the collaborative development of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The first patient dose is part of an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial of imetelstat in transfusion dependent patients with Low or Intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who are refractory or resistant to treatment with an erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA). As you can see by the Company highlights, each biotech is creating solutions for different diseases.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)

Market Cap: $1.632B, current share price: $62.29

Although a larger company than the others in this article, it's helpful to know that earlier this month ESPR participated in an analyst-led fireside chat with investors at the Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference in New York City. ESPR develops and commercializes convenient, complementary, cost-effective, once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Keeping up with some of the mid-sized biotech's helps investors recognize where the smaller to mid-sized companies fair within the market.

