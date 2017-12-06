ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Charles O. Holliday, Chair of the Company, has been appointed a Director of Deere & Company with effect from January 1, 2018.
December 6, 2017
Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary
