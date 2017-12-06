ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Charles O. Holliday, Chair of the Company, has been appointed a Director of Deere & Company with effect from January 1, 2018.

December 6, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: +31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State