06.12.2017
PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director Declaration

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Charles O. Holliday, Chair of the Company, has been appointed a Director of Deere & Company with effect from January 1, 2018.

December 6, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: +31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


