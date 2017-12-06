CLX Communications Launch Voice for IoT

STOCKHOLM, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CLX adds Voice capability to IoT SIM cards, to provide a comprehensive IoT connectivity service supporting Data, SMS and Voice.

Leading cloud-based communications provider, CLX Communications AB (XSTO:CLX), today announce that following successful trials the CLX IoT connectivity service now supports Voice communication capabilities.

IoT is traditionally associated with data and SMS services, but Voice can play a key role in many IoT use cases. Such use cases include IoT devices that require low bandwidth communication, such as telemetry and health monitoring, but also require the same SIM card-based communication channel that could, for example, support end-user emergency calls to a support helpdesk.

Cost optimisation is critical to IoT and traditional M2M services. CLX has seen many value-added-service providers seeking to use the Data and SMS channel for infrequent system analysis, and the voice channel for high volume daily servicing to reduce cost. Typically, this is in the form of a 'missed call' to the IoT device to trigger a service or an action.

Security is integral to the IoT service from CLX. By default, the CLX IoT service will operate as a private network, to ensure that calls cannot be intercepted or exposed to fraudulent behaviour from unidentified sources. In addition, the IoT Voice service comes with the same real-time control and consumption monitoring functionality as existing Data and SMS services, as well as detailed billing and full technical support.

Robert Gerstmann MD at CLX commented, 'IoT offerings have traditionally included transmitting Data and SMS messages, the Voice element allows us to provide additional value to our IoT clients coupled with efficiency gains of service consolidation into one communications service provider.'

'We have several clients testing the new feature and we look forward to supporting them through their trials and commercial deployments.' Gerstmann continues.

