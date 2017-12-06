Global Cardiovascular Disease Market 2017 - Robust Pipeline with Attempts to Meet Unmet Need

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a broad therapy area containing a range of indications relating to the human vasculature, heart and lipid levels. There is considerable first-in-class innovation within the CVD pipeline, comparable with the industry average. The molecular target groups with the highest proportion of first-in-class products include lipid metabolism, transmembrane and extracellular signaling, intracellular signal transduction and ion channels.

Of the four key CVD indications identified in this report (hypertension, heart failure, dyslipidemia and thrombosis), the hypertensive pipeline is the largest, with 238 products in development. The pipelines for heart failure and dyslipidemia are also large. Drugs in development for thrombosis, and specifically the treatment or prevention of thrombosis itself (as opposed to managing the underlying risk factors) has a relatively small pipeline of just 104 products. Overall, there are 1,400 plus products in the CVD pipeline.

There has been vast scientific innovation within the CVD therapeutics market over recent decades, particularly within the anti-dyslipidemia market, first with the introduction of statins such as Lipitor (atorvastatin), and more recently with the introduction of PCSK9 inhibitors. Innovation continues within the dyslipidemia pipeline, The most promising first-in-class development within dyslipidemia focuses on targeting elements of the reverse lipid transport pathway. This is the process of high density lipoproteins (HDL) collecting cholesterol from cells, such as macrophages within atherosclerotic plaques, for removal from circulation in the liver via receptors such as scavenger receptor class B member 1 (SRB1).

Conventional classes of molecular target within the treatment of CVD are now showing relatively low levels of development, as innovation moves towards diverse targets related to the immune system, and transmembrane and extracellular signaling - with transmembrane proteins being a prominent source of innovation within the CVD pipeline.

With over 1,400 products in active development, the pipeline for CVD is extensive. Does current pipeline innovation hold the potential to change the CVD market in the near future?

There are 320 first-in-class products in the CVD market that act on a novel molecular target thatis not present in an approved product across any indication in the pharmaceutical industry. Which of these hold the greatest potential to improve future disease treatment with regard to their molecular target?

Analysis of the history of strategic consolidations revealed a modest level of deal activity in recent years, and a large number of first-in-class products not yet involved in any deals. How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types, and which first-in-class programs that have not yet been involved in a licensing or co-development deal appear to be particularly promising?

2.1 Robust pipeline with attempts to meet unmet need

2.2 Drugs targeting apolipoproteins and elements of the reverse lipid transport pathway offer potential new therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and atherosclerosis

2.3 Cardiovascular disease pipeline emphasizes move away from conventional areas towards targets related to transmembrane and extracellular signaling



