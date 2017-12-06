Net Insight AB: Net Insight AB: Net Insight Appoints New VP Business Development

Stockholm, Sweden -Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that Marcus Sandberg has been appointed vice president business development at Net Insight AB. Sandberg will join Net Insight on January 1, 2018.

Sandberg brings more than 15 years of global TV and media industry experience to this newly created position at Net Insight. Most recently, he held the position of vice president business development at Modern Times Group (MTG). Sandberg has a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from Stockholm School of Economics.

"This new role was created to strengthen the company's market and customer orientation. Marcus Sandberg has the broad industry experience to help us continue this mode of transformation and growth," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight.

"The global media industry is in the middle of a rapid digital transformation," says Marcus Sandberg. "Net Insight's solutions are very well positioned to meet future needs and I am excited to join the Net Insight team and help realize the vision of the future."

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00 fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net (mailto:fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net)

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 5.00 pm CET on December 6, 2017.

