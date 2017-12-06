Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2018: Why This Cryptocurrency is RallyingJust as the cryptocurrency markets were taking a breather, an underdog largely unheard of until now leapt to the forefront. Cardano (ADA) is now amongst the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world, coveniently pushing Monero, NEO and NEM out of the way. But what is Cardano and why is the market abuzz about it? Read on for answers to these questions and more, followed by my Cardano (ADA) price prediction for 2018, which spells triple-digit gains in this cryptocurrency..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...